Mid-term season grades for USC with college football TV analyst Greg McElroy

ESPN college football television analyst Greg McElroy handed out “mid-term grades” for USC’s 2022 season. We give out a report card here at Trojans Wire after every USC football game, and you will want to see what we said after the Washington State game. McElroy offered his own grade for USC for the first six games of this season. He had plenty to say about Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch, and the whole operation at Heritage Hall.

One of McElroy’s foremost insights is how Alex Grinch has been able to steer this defense from collecting takeaways in the first few weeks to an aggressive style which attacks the quarterback in more recent weeks, particularly against Washington State. Tuli Tuipulotu got three sacks versus the Cougars in Week 6.

McElroy also noted how cleanly USC is playing, having committed just one turnover and having lost zero fumbles in six games.

Does McElroy think USC is the best team in the Pac-12 right now? Find out in the video below, which also includes his mid-term grades for other teams led by first-year coaches: Brent Venables and Oklahoma, Brian Kelly and LSU, Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame, plus Sonny Dykes and unbeaten TCU:

List

USC defense has a clear plan against Utah's offense and Cam Rising

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire