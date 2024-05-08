Mid-South Spotlight: Who made their name at Rivals Camp Series?

A large contingent of Mid-South prospects have taken part in the Rivals Camp Series in recent weeks. Participating in position drills and 1-on-1 competition, prospects were able to reinforce or bolster their current rankings.

Here are five prospects who have seen their stock rise during the camp series so far.

*****

*****

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Mario Nash Jr. made the trip from Mississippi to Dallas and left with the offensive line MVP award. He holds a great looking frame at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds. He faced off against some of the top defenders on numerous reps and consistently held them off from getting to the quarterback.

He has impressive agility to keep up with speed rushers, and even won reps inside at guard, as well. Has since been invited to the Rivals Five-Star elite showcase event, where he will face some of the top talent in the nation.

*****

The lone gold ball winner on the offensive line, John Turntine III proved he is one not just one of the top tackles in Texas, but in the country. He was balanced, strong and had finishing power. The length and wingspan for the North Crowley standout allows him to get hands on early in the rush, knocking defensive lineman off balance and off their rush lanes. He faced some of the top performers of the day and came out on top often.

*****

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The top performing 2026 quarterback of the Dallas camp, Romin Seymour was in the running for quarterback MVP. Following the trend of a great offseason, the Ridge Point signal caller showed off an easy, but strong flick that the ball jumps from. Ball placement and a tight spiral were the most intriguing aspects of his camp performance.

The intrigue of his size is exciting at 6-foot-5, 205-pounds. Coming into the spring ranked as a three-star prospects, Seymour put himself in a good position to add a fourth star to his ranking.

*****

One of the younger standouts of the day in Dallas, Trenton Yancey showed a polished route running ability with excellent ball skills. He had one of the best plays of the day with a highlight reel catch in which he went vertical, took the ball off the head of a defender and landed in the end zone.

He has good size at this point in his development at 6-foot and 175 pounds, with strong hands and uses leverage and footwork to create separation.

Yancey has picked up 10-plus offers since mid-April including Texas A&M, Oregon, Colorado, Miami, and Oklahoma.

*****

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

A standout from the Saturday combine in Dallas, Landon Barnes earned an invite to Sunday's camp, where he backed up his impressive athletic measurables with a quality performance in 1-on-1's. The skill is raw with Barnes, but the traits are all there.

Showcasing his 6-foot-3, 230-pound frame, Barnes used his size and hands well to move offensive linemen and put himself in the backfield. The 2026 Duncanville defender holds one offer from Cal, but his athletic profile and early skillset will help him garner more attention.