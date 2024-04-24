Mid-South Spotlight: Four FutureCast predictions for top 2025 prospects

Parker Thune

Commitment season is right around the corner and there are some big names still to come off the board. Take a look at these four new FutureCast predictions from the Mid-South region.

Earlier this offseason, I looked at Texas as more of a potential landing spot for Guillory, but over the month of April, the Sooners have made massive headway. The Houston-area standout has been to Norman twice in April and things very much look like they are headed to Guillory deciding on Norman as his home.

The 6-foot-2 corner is scheduled to officially visit Oklahoma on June 21, but I would not be surprised to see a decision ahead of that time.

Prediction: Oklahoma

After talking with Ukponu recently, I get the sense that his relationship with Brad Davis in Baton Rouge was potentially the strongest in his recruitment. The Tigers routinely boast one of the premier defensive lines in college football and a big-bodied presence in the interior would be a quality addition.

LSU is scheduled to receive an official visit on June 21, which will be among his final visits. He hopes to make a decision before his senior season. Texas A&M, Oregon and Arkansas will be in the mix, but if the Tigers push for a commitment, I like their chances.

Prediction: LSU

Mike Elko is establishing a culture and a brand in College Station that looks a bit different than it did under Jimbo Fisher. I thought it may take some time for Elko to find his recruiting groove, but he has instead started hot.

Granville lives just under two hours away from Texas A&M and fits a position the Aggies covet in the athletic edge rusher type.

Oklahoma remains a big threat, as does Penn State, but when the official visits come into play in June, I see the Aggies grabbing full momentum.

Prediction: Texas A&M

Maddox is the not only one of the top prospects in the state of Mississippi, but he is one of the best defensive linemen in the country, a position Ole Miss has been reinforcing on its roster at an elite level. While some of the Rebels' success has been in the transfer portal at the position, we will start to see it bleed over into their high school recruiting.

It's also extremely crucial to acknowledge the fact that his older brother, AJ Maddox, just signed with Lane Kiffin and the Rebels in the 2024 class.

The appeal of playing with brother and keeping football a family affair will win out in the end.

Prediction: Ole Miss