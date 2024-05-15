Mid-South Spotlight: Four big rankings questions heading into the summer

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The post-spring rankings update is getting large on the horizon. Plenty of new information has come to light during the spring camp season and soon the rankings will be updated to reflect the national analyst team’s latest projections for the 2025 and 2026 classes.

This week the national analyst team will examine their biggest questions heading into the upcoming rankings meetings. Up next is the Mid-South region.

THIS SERIES: Four big rankings questions for the East

*****

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****

1. How big of a jump does quarterback Keelon Russell make?

Marshall Levenson

This offseason, it has become a question of not if Keelon Russell will move up the ranks, but how high. The Duncanville, Texas, standout found himself ranked just inside the Rivals250 in the last update.

Through spring camps and the national 7v7 scene, Russell has shown he is worthy of being in the mix of the premier arm talents in the 2025 class. While he is listed as a pro-style passer, Russell's part in Texas' second-fastest 4x400 meter relay will boost his stock as a weapon on the ground, not just the air.

*****

2. Is Ty Haywood worthy of five-star status?

Cole Patterson/Rivals.com

In the previous update earlier this offseason, Ty Haywood saw a rise from No. 59 to No. 16, earning him a five-star ranking. But, looking at his recent camp and spring practice performances, has he done enough to hold on to that designation?

While Haywood has a great frame at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, there are some questions to be answered about his athleticism as it pertains to projecting his abilities at the next level.

******

3. How many 2026 Mid-South offensive linemen are blue-chip prospects?

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The position that may have come on the strongest in the Mid-South in the 2026 class this spring is the offensive line. John Turntine, Bryce Gilmore, Felix Ojo, Evan Goodwin and Sean Stover are all prospects who will likely fall in the four-star category, some of them very well being in the Rivals250.

Turntine was a monster at the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas and he has a chance to find himself in a very favorable position when the rankings are finalized.

Gilmore (6-foot-4) and Stover (6-foot-3) project in the interior, while Ojo and Goodwin will fit in at tackle, both measuring in at 6-foot-7.

*****

4. How many position changes will we see?

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

As the spring comes to a close for most, there were a number of prospects who used their time to either hone in one position or expand their horizons to be more versatile. This means there will be several prospects shuffle around the board positionally.

Keisean Henderson is ranked as a wide receiver currently, but is adamant about playing the quarterback position in college. He plays quarterback at Legacy Sport Science and primarily wide receiver in the 7v7 circuit. There will be a discussion of whether to slot him at his desired position of quarterback or potentially move him to athlete.

Ja'Kayden Ferguson is a 2025 four-star wide receiver who began playing cornerback this spring to help his team. He has since reeled in offers specifically to play defense as well as a handful of two-way offers. He seems like a likely move to athlete.

Recent Oklahoma commitment Marcus Wimberly out of Bauxite (Ark.) is ranked as an athlete, but will fill the safety position in Norman. A move to the position would fit moving forward.