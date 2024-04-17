Mid-South Spotlight: Five programs off to surprising start in 2025 class

The closer we get to the summer, the faster commitments are rolling in. Some national powers on the recruiting trail have yet to really make their move with top targets but other programs have begun to reel in some important additions for their 2025 recruiting class.

Here are five programs in the Mid-South region that are off to a surprisingly strong start to the 2025 recruiting cycle.

*****

*****

OKLAHOMA STATE

Mike Gundy and his staff have been on a heater in April, landing five commitments in the first two weeks of the month. In total, the Cowboys hold six commitments with an average of three stars. For context, Oklahoma State has not had an average of three or higher since the 2022 class.

*****

OKLAHOMA

The Oklahoma Sooners have a fantastic haul at this point in the process. Brent Venables has his program sitting at No. 5 in the cycle with 13 total commitments, including 10 four-stars. It is imperative the Sooners keep up the work as they head into the SEC this season.

*****

TEXAS A&M

Texas A&M ranks at No. 11 in the class right now, which is not something we typically would focus on as the Aggies are nearly always toward the top of the rankings. What makes it interesting though is simply because it is in year one of the Mike Elko era, and the Aggies are one spot ahead of the Texas Longhorns, their biggest in-state foe.

The Aggies have seven total commitments with an average 3.86 stars. Even in year one of Elko, Texas A&M will contend for a top-5 SEC class. Five of their seven commits are in the Rivals 250.

*****

SMU

As the Mustangs are off to play in a power conference, their recruiting has taken a step up. They currently rank in the top-25, slotted at No. 23 with seven commitments. As a program who has relied on the transfer portal in recent classes for impact players, that may not be needed as much.

SMU has a great blueprint in place. Of their seven commits, four come from powerhouse Dallas programs, Duncanville and Desoto. The headliner is quarterback Keelon Russell, who has seen his stock rise greatly this spring.

*****

LSU

LSU having the a No. 3 class is not a surprise to anyone, in any cycle. But how they have achieved to this point in the cycle is beyond impressive. The Tigers hold commitments from three five-star prospects, two of which are top-4 overall prospects, Bryce Underwood and Dakorien Moore.

LSU will push for the No. 1 class in the cycle when it is all said and done. They currently hold the highest average commit in the country at 4.08 with 12 total commitments.

