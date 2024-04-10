Mid-South Spotlight: Late bloomers who are making waves

Rivals.com

There used to be a lot of prospects who saw their recruitment explode as their senior seasons got underway. That’s not as common now but rising seniors are still able to make waves during the offseason camp circuit.

Check out these late bloomers from the Mid-South region who have seen their recruitment pick up speed.

*****

*****

There is arguably no better example of a later-riser in the 2025 class than Pocola (Okla.) athlete Dakotah Terrell. Six weeks ago, Terrell thought he only had a future in mid-major college basketball and did not hold an offer to his name in football.

Now, the 6-foot-9, 210-pound Terrell boasts offers from Michigan, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and UNLV.

Terrell projects as a tight end at the next level. Those in his support circle are still helping him understand the recruiting process as it is new and fresh as it could be.

*****

Broderick Shull is a bit of an interesting riser as he doesn't fit for the same reason. He held offers but, because he generally stays off social media, many people were not aware of the scope of his recruitment.

Shull holds offers from programs such as Texas A&M, Auburn, Kansas State and Illinois. He has quickly become one of the top offensive linemen available in the 2025 class.

*****

Carterrious Brown had some buzz early in his recruitment that brought some offers from big programs, but for a while, his name had cooled. This spring though he has hit the scene again with a dominant 7-on-7 season. His next ranking will likely reflect his recent performances.

LSU is on the scent and is hosting Brown for an unofficial visit this week with an offer potentially on the horizon. Brown has reeled in eight offers since the start of the New Year.

*****

One of the top quarterbacks in Oklahoma, Grady Adamson has held some offers from smaller programs going all the way back into last summer. But, the Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek passer has landed arguably his four biggest offers in the last four months in BYU, Boston College, Syracuse and Georgia Tech.

It was the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets who offered in late March and were able to put on the full press, reeling him in just under two weeks later.

