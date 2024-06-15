Mid-South prospects blown away by new coach communication

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

When the clock struck midnight of June 15, it meant college coaches can officially call and text 2026 prospects. Naturally, when the time came, prospect all throughout the country had their phones blowing up with. Here is a good look at where prospects from around the Mid-South region were hearing from.

Elite running back Tradarian Ball out of Texarkana, Texas, highlighted that Miami was the very first program to reach out. He also said "Oregon has stood out, they made a group chat with the whole coaching staff so they’re ready to get me!"

Waco, Texas, wide receiver London Smith says Baylor, Tennesee, Oklahoma, Ole miss, Alabama, TCU, and Houston were among the first to be in contact. "They all just showing love."

Elite linebacker Kosi Okpala has reeled in offers from around the country. Texas, A&M, Alabama, USC, Penn state, Texas Tech, and Houston were the initial group he says reached out. "Just building the relationships more between them."

Fellow elite linebacker out of Texas, Tank King, says he has heard from "EVERYBODY". He later said that included Kansas, Arizona State, La Tech, Louisville, Oklahoma, SMU, Alabama, Texas, Michigan, Texas Tech, Baylor, Tennessee, Nebraska, Cal, Notre Dame and of course Texas A&M."

Red Oak (Texas) wide receiver Brayden Robinson described the experience as "crazy" and "its a lot". He did say though that the standouts have been, "Coach Heupel from Tennessee texted and then Oregon made a group chat with me, my dad and the coaching staff."

Prosper (Texas) offensive lineman Zaden Krempin woke up to a bevy of coaches. "I have 42 messages from all over the place with all a bunch of cool pictures and videos. My name and pics are on them to. It is really cool."

It should come as no surprise that Duncanville edge rusher Kevin Ford has been a popular name. "USC, Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Oklahoma, Arizona State. There's no way I can name all of them so those are just a couple."

Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek wide receiver Chris Stewart says he has heard from "Almost everyone on my list."

Temple, Texas, stud defensive end Jamarion Carlton highlighted "LSU, Ohio State, Baylor Notre Dame, Houston, Texas A&M ,Texas Tech, Texas, SMU, and Nebraska." He also added, "Notre Dame coach Nick (Sebastian), we talked about some things that we related about instantly."

Monroe, Louisiana, defensive tackle Dylan Berymon says "Texas A&M, SMU, and Miami" have been the primary schools to reach out at midnight.

Houston (Texas) North Shore cornerback Chace Calicut has started to pick up offers this spring and says LSU, USC, Florida State, and Houston stood out with their communication.

San Antonio wide receiver Jordan Clay has seen his stock rise greatly the past few weeks. As such, Louisville, SMU, Colorado State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Houston, Kansas, TCU, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Baylor were among the early programs to get in contact.

Southlake (Texas) Carroll wide receiver Brock Boyd heard from most of his offers including "Ole Miss, TCU, Baylor, Nebraska, Missouri, SMU, Oklahoma, and UTSA."

Isaiah Williams, safety out of Missouri City, Texas, was blown away by how many schools were in contact with him. "Texas, Michigan, LSU, Missouri, ,Arizona State, Alabama, and that ain’t even it."

The top quarterback prospect in Arkansas, Kane Archer, was quite busy when we woke up. "lol.. i got like 20 messages this morning"

Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic offensive tackle Blaise Thomassie had "Michigan, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida State, and Houston" hitting his line in the early morning hours. "They were excited to be in contact with me and want me to learn more about their programs."

One of the top prospects in Oklahoma, Kaydin Jones, said "shoot, everyone" to who all had he been in contact with so far. "I'm paying close attention to all the love right now."

Argyle, Texas, quarterback Quinn Murphy says it's been about 20-25 schools. "Mostly all schools from SEC, Big 10, and Big 12."

Dallas, Texas, wide receiver Jaylen Pile has heard from, "Virginia Tech, Clemson, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Houston, Michigan, Penn state, Kansas, and Wisconsin. They have said that I’m a priority and to lock their numbers in because they will be communicating more once the craziness dies down a little."

Another Dallas, Texas, wide receiver, Dominic Saidu said, "Michigan, Baylor, Ole Miss, UTSA, Missouri, Colorado, Oklahoma, TCU, SMU, and Oregon have hit me up in about a span of 10 minutes."

Standout Frisco, Texas, tight end Ryder Mix said, "Man it’s a lot but right now the main ones are Penn State, Alabama, SMU, Cal, Houston, Arizona State, TCU, Auburn, Florida State, and Missouri. Oklahoma woke me up with a FaceTime, so that was pretty awesome."

One of the top offensive tackles in Texas, Felix Ojo, said "Almost every school in the nation. It’s alot."

Duncanville wide receiver and speedster, Ayson Theus, said he has heard from "Everybody. It's crazy. He also said "I was just surprised in general. I thought they were lying when they said my phone was going to blow up."

Pflugerville (Texas) Weiss offensive guard Jerald Mays heard from dozens of schools. Several stood out and some even surprised him. "Coach (Bill) Bedenbaugh (Oklahoma) said he’s excited about the chance of me becoming a Sooner, Kansas said they wanted to hit me up as soon as they can cause I’m a first priority, and the new Baylor offensive line coach said he’s excited to get to know me. Arizona State said they are stoked to build a relationship. And Ole Miss just said they are excited to build a relationship and I didn’t know Michigan state or Kansas were gonna send me anything to be honest."