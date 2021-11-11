Mid-season awards, taunting penalties & what does OBJ really have left?

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Dan Wetzel this week for a conversation about the reignited backlash against taunting penalties, sparked by a questionable call against Chicago's Cassius Marsh on Monday Night Football. Washington Football Team star edge rusher Chase Young also calls in for five minutes to give his thoughts on the taunting penalty, WFT's upcoming name change & his work with USAA in honor of Veteran's Day this Thursday.

Later in the podcast, Charles & Dan chat about Odell Beckham, Jr. clearing waivers and what, if anything, he could bring to a contender this year as a free agent before undoubtedly seeking free agency again this spring. They also dive into Aaron Rodgers' wild two appearances on The Pat McAfee Show and why now, after Jordan Love's performance in Kansas City on Sunday, Rodgers has more leverage over the Green Bay Packers than ever.

In the second half of the show, the guys hand out their mid-season awards to the most deserving individual performances in the first half of 2021. Can Aaron Rodgers even win the MVP this year after the last week's antics? Is Kliff Kingsbury a lock for coach of the year? Can Mac Jones sneak up on Ja'Marr Chase for offensive rookie of the year?

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy by supporting the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the scholarship.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts