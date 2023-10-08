Mid-Season Awards: Recognizing the best of the Oregon Ducks in 2023

A lot of this past week has been spent with us looking back on the first five weeks for the Oregon Ducks and finding out what went right, and what went wrong.

With the Ducks standing undefeated going into their bye week, it marked the first time since 2013 that Oregon started the year 5-0. Obviously, a lot more had to go right, rather than wrong, for that to happen.

As we get ready to turn the page on the bye and look forward to this weeks’ marquee matching against the Washington Huskies, we wanted to cement where we’re at the season and give ourselves a checkpoint to look back on after the season.

In order to do so, we wanted to offer some mid season awards for Dan Lanning and his squad. Without further ado, here are our awards:

Offensive MVP

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Votes

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel): Bo Nix

It has to be Bo Nix at this point. The dude is completing over 80 percent of his passes, and he’s among the best quarterbacks in the nation. It feels wrong to only highlight him when talking about this elite offense, but if you are to talk about the most valuable player, it has to be Nix. This offense would look nothing close to how it does without him.

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley): Bo Nix

Although I’d like to say Troy Franklin, you have to say Bo Nix. He’s completing 80 percent of his passes. 80 percent! If he has a good game at Washington and the Ducks win, the Nix for Heisman talks need to ramp up in a big way.

Miles Dwyer (@Dwyer_Miles15): Bo Nix

I thought about saying Troy Franklin for this one, but it has to be Bo Nix. He is — and has been — the keystone to all of Oregon’s success. He makes smart reads, can punish defenses with his legs, and isn’t afraid to air it out. It’s going to be a tough adjustment for all of us when he isn’t under center next year.

Award Winner: Bo Nix

It’s unanimous, as it should be. Nix is among the best players in the nation right now, it makes sense that we name him the best player on his own team.

Defensive MVP

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

Votes

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel): Khyree Jackson

There was a worry that Oregon couldn’t replace Christian Gonzalez at the CB1 spot this year, but Khyree Jackson has done about as well as you could have asked. He’s been among the best corners in the nation thus far, and is one of the major reasons that Oregon’s defense has been as good as it has been.

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley): Evan Williams

Evan Williams has fit into the Duck defensive unit like a glove. He’s been great. I’ve never seen a defensive back in the backfield so often. Shout out to Tysheem Johnson and Khyree Jackson as well.

Miles Dwyer (@Dwyer_Miles15): Khyree Jackson

I definitely didn’t think the Ducks would be able to replace Christian Gonzalez as quickly and as well as they have with Khyree Jackson. Jackson will face off against Rome Odunze next week which will be his toughest test yet, but I think he’ll be up to the challenge.

Award Winner: Khyree Jackson

This award could have gone to several players, but the fact that Oregon’s secondary is as good as it is this year has a lot to do with Jackson and his ability to lock opponents down.

Offensive Most Improved

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Votes

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel): Jackson Powers-Johnson

After not starting a year ago, there’s a good argument that JPJ has been Oregon’s best offensive lineman this year, ranking as the No. 1 interior lineman in the nation this year, per PFF. Taking over for Alex Forsyth is no easy task, and making it a seamless transition is even harder.

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley): Jordan James

I’m going with Jordan James. He’s showing he’s a lot more than just a goal-line specialist. I’m excited to see his development.

Miles Dwyer (@Dwyer_Miles15): Josh Conerly

With how much turnover the offensive line experienced after last season, there was a lot of pressure thrust upon the returning members of the group, which Josh Conerly has responded to very well in my opinion.

Award Winner: Jordan James

This is a split vote, but if I were to give a second-place vote to anyone, it would be RB Jordan James. After serving as a goal line back a year ago, James leads all RBs on the team with 7 TD, and has been an incredible addition to the offense this year.

Defensive Most Improved

Votes

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel): Bryce Boettcher

It has to be Bryce. This walk-on linebacker who is notably a two-sport athlete has come on as one of the more reliable and exciting defenders for the Ducks, turning into a hard-hitting maniac who has actually started a couple of games so far. Nobody saw that coming into the 2023 season.

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley): Bryce Boettcher

Who would have thought Bryce Boettcher would be a key member of this defense? I kept thinking in the spring he should stick to baseball, but his move to linebacker from the secondary has been a great one. Whichever coach figured that one out deserves a raise in pay. I still think Boettcher’s future is patrolling centerfield, however.

Miles Dwyer (@Dwyer_Miles15): Jahlil Florence

Before the season, I definitely wouldn’t have picked Jahlil Florence to be the Ducks starting CB2, but when he’s stayed healthy, he’s been playing at an elite level. Khyree Jackson has obviously been the standout in the secondary, but Florence has also locked down each of his opponents. With the skill of Washington’s receiving corps, a strong CB2 will be more important than ever this coming week.

Award Winner: Bryce Boettcher

This was an easy winner. While Jahlil Florence absolutely deserves some credit, the rise that Boettcher has seen this year has been incredible to watch.

Best Position Group

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Votes

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel): Defensive Line

I think you could reasonably highlight any unit on the defense for this award, but I want do give credit to the defensive line. They already have matched the 2022 sack total (18) in just five games, and have been dominant so far this year by getting after the quarterback.

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley): Defensive Secondary

The secondary. They were a bit suspect at Texas Tech, but since then they’ve been outstanding. Their biggest test is coming up at Washington. If they pass that test, Oregon is well on its way to having a truly special season.

Miles Dwyer (@Dwyer_Miles15): Defensive Secondary

While I had faith that the Oregon defense would be much improved this year, I thought most of it would come from the line of scrimmage. I never thought that Evan Williams and Tysheem Johnson — two transfers — would become some of the most skilled and most reliable defenders on the team within five games.

Award Winner: Defensive Secondary

Oregon’s passing defense has been among the best in the nation this year, and it has the cornerbacks and safeties to thank for that. They’ve been excellent in coverage and great at not giving up big plays so far this year.

Most Pleasant Surprise

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

Votes

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel): Jordan Burch

Burch was billed as the biggest addition that Oregon made in the transfer portal this year, and I think he’s lived up to that billing so far. It took him a couple of games to get his feet under him in Eugene, but he has been dominant over the past couple of games and has a high ceiling going forward.

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley): The New Guys

Can I say the transfers such as Tez Johnson, Traeshon Holden, Tysheem Johnson and Khyree Jackson? You never know how a transfer is going to adjust to a new team, new environment, new everything, but those guys are not only fitting in well, but they play like they’ve been at Oregon for several seasons.

Miles Dwyer (@Dwyer_Miles15): Jeffrey Bassa

I expected Jeffery Bassa to be one of the best players on the defensive side for Oregon this year, but he has exceeded my expectations. Furthermore, he seems to have become one of the strongest leaders on defense. He lifts up younger players and leads the team well pre-snap.

Award Winner: The New Guys

Technically, Jordan Burch is a member of the new guys, so we will give the award to all of them. The Ducks once again did an incredible job in the transfer portal this year, landing difference-makers like Burch, Tez Johnson, Evan Williams, Tysheem Johnson, Khyree Jackson, and Traeshon Holden, among others.

Best Uniform Combination

Votes

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel): vs. Texas Tech

Since I can’t technically use the throwback uniforms that Oregon will wear in Week 8 vs. Washington State as my answer, I will go with the Silver Wings vs. Texas Tech. Maybe it was the cinematic recap after that game and the song from Merle Haggard that really cements it. Those uniforms were great.

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley): vs. Hawaii

Green jerseys, yellow pants, and green helmets vs Hawaii. You can never go wrong with the school colors.

Miles Dwyer (@Dwyer_Miles15): vs. Texas Tech

“Silver Wingsssssss, shining in the sunlight. Roaring engines, headed somewhere in flight…”

Award Winner: Silver Wings vs. Texas Tech

No need for comment. Just watch the video again.

The "I'm Still Waiting" Award

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Votes

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel): Tez Johnson

I don’t want this to sound like I’m saying Tez Johnson has not been really good so far. However, I think he still has another level to go up this season. He is a transcendent talent on the outside, capable of making defenders miss and leaving people in the dust. We haven’t quite seen that yet this year, though he has been really solid.

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley): Jestin Jacobs

I think the obvious answer is Jestin Jacobs. He could make a huge difference in the second half of the season if he’s able to be healthy.

Miles Dwyer (@Dwyer_Miles15): Dontae Manning

Dontae Manning is the highest CB recruit of all-time for the Ducks, which is a lot of pressure, but in his three seasons with the team he hasn’t made much of an impact. I had a lot of hope that this year would be the breakout year for him, but so far, that hasn’t been the case. I am “still waiting” though and would love for Manning to break out in the second half of the season.

Award Winner: Tez Johnson

It’s another split vote here, so I’m going to take editorial command and decide the winner. I’m going with Tez Johnson, who has been a solid player for the Ducks’ offense so far, but still has another level to go up if we’re being honest.

Best Win Thus Far

Votes

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel): 42-6 vs. Colorado

Man, this is such a tough one to decide on. Oregon’s win over Texas Tech was incredibly important because it took a gritty, come-from-behind performance that will pay dividends later in the season when the Ducks are in a tough spot. However, the blowout win over Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes put Oregon on the map this year, and they looked flawless in the most-watched game of the 2023 college football season. That has to take the cake in the end.

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley): 42-6 vs. Colorado

The 42-6 rout over Colorado. It was on national TV in front of a massive audience and put a stop to the Deion Sanders media circus for a bit. Lanning’s pregame speech was an all-timer and every recruit probably saw it.

Miles Dwyer (@Dwyer_Miles15): 38-30 vs. Texas Tech

There is an argument to be made for Colorado, but it has to be Texas Tech for me. Any game that gets me pacing across my kitchen in between plays is a good one — as long as it ends in a win.

Award Winner: 42-6 vs. Colorado

Because of the magnitude, and because of the storylines that it provided, Oregon’s win over Colorado is undoubtedly the most memorable win of the year thus far.

Best Storyline Thus Far

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Votes

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel): Oregon’s Video Team

I think the single best development for the Ducks so far this year as been the increased effort when it comes to video production. The cinematic recaps after each game have been incredible, and they gave us an inside look at Dan Lanning’s pregame speech vs. Colorado and some of the trash talk that came from Colorado players before the game. As far as content goes this year, nothing has been more valuable than those videos .

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley): Lanning’s Speech

The Lanning pregame speech really opened up a lot of eyes of what is happening in Eugene. No matter what he says, Lanning knew the cameras were in there and recruits would be watching. It was a genius move and winning like they did solidified it all. If for some reason after that speech Oregon came out and laid a big fat egg, he would have come off looking like a clown. But Lanning knows his team and knew the outcome before everyone else. I think the storyline in the second half is going to be Bo Nix and the Heisman.

Miles Dwyer (@Dwyer_Miles15): Everything vs. Colorado

My favorite storyline is the way the whole team handled the Colorado situation. Dan Lanning asked them to talk not with their mouths, but with their pads, and that’s exactly what they did. They had every excuse to make that game not about football, but their focus remained resolute throughout the whole ordeal.

Award Winner: Lanning’s Speech

The most viral moment of Oregon’s season thus far, Dan Lanning’s pregame speech vs. Colorado, which was broadcast by ABC during the game, made waves across the college football world, and became the talk of sports talk shows for a week. How’s that for a storyline?

