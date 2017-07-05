Mid-Year Report: Aaron Judge shines, Cubs flail in homer-happy first half of 2017 season

It’s shaping up as a season for the record books: more strikeouts, more homers, more rookie sluggers, and perhaps more teams vying for playoff spots than ever before.

Strikeouts are up for a 12th straight year, reaching another record high. Home runs are flying out of ballparks like never before.

Oh, and games keep getting longer.

In other words, if you like action, the Tampa Bay Rays are your worst nightmare. No team takes longer to play an average game: three hours, 19 minutes. And much of their time is spent doing nothing. In a whopping 39% of their plate appearances—roughly two out of every five batters who steps to the plate—no defense or running is required because the play is not put in play. They are the kings of the Three True Outcomes (strikeouts, walks, home runs). And they are one of many American League teams still in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Halfway home, the American League is up for grabs as far as who can challenge the Astros. Washington and Los Angeles are the class of the National League.

It’s time to present the Mid-Year Report, a rundown on my picks for All-Stars at each position, the four major awards and the five biggest storylines of the season. (In picking my All-Stars, I don’t cop out and pick three “outfielders.” I picked the best at each unique outfield position, and considered the position where the player started the most games.) All-Star Selections Position NL AL C Buster Posey, 30 Salvador Perez, 27 1B Paul Goldschmidt, 29 Justin Smoak, 30 2B Daniel Murphy, 32 Jose Altuve, 27 SS Corey Seager, 23 Carlos Correa, 22 3B Anthony Rendon, 27 Jose Ramirez, 24 LF Cody Bellinger, 21 Justin Upton, 29 CF Charlie Blackmon, 31 George Springer, 27 RF Bryce Harper, 24 Aaron Judge, 25 DH Corey Dickerson, 28 SP Max Scherzer, 32 Chris Sale, 28 RP Kenley Jansen, 29 Craig Kimbrel, 29

The skinny: Check it out: nobody over age 32. Sixteen of 21 in their 20s. Only three who switched teams as a free agent (Murphy, Scherzer, Upton). The lesson: better grow ‘em on your farm.?

NL Awards

MVP

1. Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona

2. Bryce Harper, Washington

3. Charlie Blackmon, Colorado

4. Joey Votto, Cincinnati

5. Ryan Zimmerman, Washington

6. Corey Seager, Los Angeles

7. Justin Turner, Los Angeles

8. Anthony Rendon, Washington

9. Nolan Arenado, Colorado

10. Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles

The skinny: This one’s not even that close. Harper has been terrific, but Goldschmidt has been that good.

Oh, and by the way: First 861 career games: Goldschmidt .934 OPS, .301 batting average, 159 HR; Miguel Cabrera .924 OPS, .309 batting average, 170 HR. Get used to it, folks.

Cy Young

1. Max Scherzer, Washington

2. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles

3. Carlos Martinez, St. Louis

4. Zack Greinke, Arizona

5. Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles

The skinny: Scherzer leads in ERA, WHIP, innings and strikeouts. How’s that $210 million investment working out for Washington? With the Nationals, Scherzer is 44–24 with a 2.68 ERA. His ERA with Detroit had been 3.52.

Rookie of the Half Year

1. Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles

2. Kyle Freeland, Colorado

3. Josh Bell, Pittsburgh

The skinny: Bellinger changed his stroke in Class A to get the ball airborne. The result is the most whippy swing through a baseball since Jose Canseco. Upon follow-through, Bellinger regularly knocks himself in the back with the barrel of the bat.

Manager of the Half Year

1. Dusty Baker, Washington

2. Bud Black, Colorado

3. Torey Lovullo, Arizona

The skinny: Black was supposed to get the Washington job before the Nationals reversed field and gave it to Baker. Now the Nats and Rockies are the better for that decision. Baker brings his usual superb touch to a team that lost its centerfielder and leadoff hitter, Adam Eaton, has no reliable late-inning relievers, and now just lost its shortstop and replacement leadoff hitter, Trea Turner. Baker gets the most out of his stars.

