Mid-Pen H.S. seniors face law enforcement in ‘Fuzz Buster’ basketball game

ROCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Graduating seniors from Mid-Peninsula High School took to the basketball court against members of local law enforcement for a good cause on Wednesday evening.

The annual ‘Fuzz Busters’ game tipped off at 7 p.m., pitting Mid-Pen seniors against Delta County Law Enforcement from Michigan State Police, Delta County Sheriff’s Office, and Escanaba Public Safety, among others.

The rivalry game has been held in the community since the 1990s with the goal to raise money for the senior class’ graduation events.

This year’s game saw the Delta Dunkers law enforcement team take on a star-studded senior squad in an event that not only included basketball, but a series of other interesting challenges, including a costume race.

In the end, the Wolverine seniors went on to win the game 133-129.

“It’s such a great community event,” said Mid-Pen Superintendent Eric VanDamme. “We have the little cheerleaders coming out at halftime. We have almost all facets of the community involved. Our community understands our most precious commodity is our students and our youth. And just making sure that we all come out here and show them the support that they need and deserve, that’s why this event is such a big event.”

