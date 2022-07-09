Mid-Ohio Truck results: Parker Kligerman holds off Zane Smith to win

Parker Kligerman held off Zane Smith in a fierce duel over the final laps of Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race to earn his first series victory since 2017.

The win is Kligerman’s third in his Truck Series career.

“This is the small team that could,” Kligerman said to FS1 of his Henderson Motorsports team before planting the checkered flag in the infield grass.

Kligerman’s first series win came in 2012 at Talladega. He won again at Talladega in 2017.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Kligerman said to FS1 of his victory. “This whole team is like a team of second chances. Two years ago, I thought my driving days were done. This team gave me a call and wanted to get back racing and it’s just been steady improvement since. … It’s unbelievable when you put a talented group of people together what they can achieve.”

Smith finished second. Carson Hocevar was third and followed by Stewart Friesen and Christian Eckes.

Ty Majeski, Hocevar and Eckes each clinched a playoff spot. They join Smith, Ben Rhodes, John Hunter Nemechek, Chandler Smith and Friesen, who had previously clinched a playoff spot. Two playoff spots remain with one race left in the regular season.

Cup owner Justin Marks finished 31st for Niece Motorsports after his brakes went out and he crashed.

I tell @pkligerman every week that he’s a wheelman just to remind him and keep him wanting it.. He hauls ass in everything he gets in.. SO happy for him!! 👊🏼👊🏼 — Rodney Childers (@RodneyChilders4) July 9, 2022

Stage 1 winner: Parker Kligerman

Stage 2 winner: Zane Smith

Next: The series races July 23 at Pocono Raceway (12 p.m. ET on FS1)

