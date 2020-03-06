Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference spring football glance

(Stats Perform) - The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference race was a bit awkward last season with Florida A&M posting the best record against conference foes yet ineligible for the title due to NCAA APR sanctions.

There's nothing awkward this season because the race should be terrific with Florida A&M eligible again and expected to be smack in the middle of it.

FAMU, reigning power North Carolina A&T and South Carolina State form the top trio in the nine-team conference. It is A&T's final season in the conference before it departs to the Big South next year.

Following is a look across the MEAC with spring practices underway in college football:

BETHUNE-COOKMAN

HEAD COACH: Terry Sims (34-21, five seasons)

2019 RECORD: 7-4, 5-3 MEAC (3rd)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 13 (7 offense/6 defense)

PRIORITIES: Get better in rush defense. Improve the average time of possession (26 minutes, 23 seconds), which ranked last in the MEAC and 121st out of 126 FCS teams.

NOTABLE: BCU ended the 2019 season by beating rival Florida A&M for the ninth straight season - a remarkable achievement considering the Rattlers hadn't lost to any other conference opponent. The Wildcats have to replace quarterback Akevious Williams, perhaps with 2019 Louisville transfer Marcus Riley. Also gone are last year's two first-team All-MEAC selections, all-purpose player Jimmie Robinson and defensive end Marques Ford. Running back Isaac Washington, who scored the game-winning touchdown against FAMU, will be the leading offensive weapon. It's not ideal that the Wildcats will have a late start to the season with a Sept. 12 opener at South Florida and then play 11 straight weeks.

DELAWARE STATE

HEAD COACH: Rod Milstead (5-18, two seasons)

2019 RECORD: 2-10, 1-7 MEAC (8th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 12 (6 offense/6 defense)

PRIORITIES: Strengthening up front after graduating three of the five starters on the offensive line and two of the three on the defensive line. Improving the passing offense.

NOTABLE: Progress has been slow at Delaware State, which hasn't won more than three games in a season since 2013, but recruiting is paying off under Milstead. A year ago, the starting quarterback (Tylik Bethea), leading rusher (Thomas Bertrand-Hudon) and leading scorer (wide receiver Bizzet Woodley) were freshmen. Plus, Milstead, a former NFL lineman who's back at his alma mater, has done a good job of developing players at the position. Linebacker Brian Cavicante, the MEAC's 2019 preseason defensive player of the year, was limited to two games by a knee injury as a junior and transferred this offseason to Marshall.

FLORIDA A&M

HEAD COACH: Willie Simmons (15-7, two seasons; 36-18 overall)

2019 RECORD: 9-2, 7-1 MEAC (ineligible)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 14 (7 offense/7 defense)

PRIORITIES: Replace all-time passing leader Ryan Stanley, a four-year starter. Improve on fundamentals and cut down the penalties (9.5 per game).

NOTABLE: The Rattlers considered themselves to be the MEAC's unofficial 2019 champions after posting the best conference record while being ineligible for the title. Quarterback Rasean McKay showed great accuracy as a redshirt freshman, but Kansas State transfer John Holcombe II, who's 6-foot-4, 249 pounds, is expected to be the starter. The new starter will benefit from one of the top wide receivers in the FCS, rising junior Xavier Smith, plus the return of Chad Hunter from injury. Like Smith, offensive lineman Keenan Forbes, safety Markquese Bell and punter Chris Faddoul are returning players who were on the All-MEAC first team. The offense needs to develop a stronger run game.

HOWARD

HEAD COACH: Larry Scott (first season; 4-2 overall)

2019 RECORD: 2-10, 2-6 MEAC (6th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: N/A

PRIORITIES: Get acclimated to Scott, who wasn't announced as the team's new coach until Feb. 6. Develop wide receivers after the loss of all-time receptions leader Kyle Anthony.

NOTABLE: Scott has been an assistant coach at the FBS level at Miami (Fla.), going 4-2 as the interim head coach in 2015, Tennessee, South Florida and most recently Florida. The Bison were desperate for a fresh start: last season, first-year coach Ron Prince was placed on administrative leave while it conducted an investigation into allegations of verbal abuse and player intimidation, and then he resigned on Dec. 6. Rising junior Dedrick Parson is one of the better offensive players in the conference and the defense has some senior leaders plus a building block in sophomore cornerback Ray Williams. Scott's first game will be against Central State in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Game Sept. 6 in Canton, Ohio.

MORGAN STATE

HEAD COACH: Tyrone Wheatley Sr. (3-9, one season)

2019 RECORD: 3-9, 2-6 MEAC (7th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 10 (4 offense/6 defense)

PRIORITIES: Strengthening a defense which lost a handful of standouts even after ranking just eighth in the MEAC. The Bears have to develop their physicality.

NOTABLE: Wheatley's first season was highlighted by the Bears' second straight win over MEAC champ North Carolina A&T. Rising junior quarterback D.J. Golatt gained a lot of playing time in his first two seasons and Joshua Chase is coming off a breakout season as the team's leading rusher. On defense, it will be impossible to replace All-MEAC linebackers Rico Kennedy and Ian McBorrough. The defensive strength is in the secondary with Simeon Gatling and Donte Small. Wheatley's second season has a near-impossible road schedule, including games at Appalachian State, Towson, Florida A&M and North Carolina A&T.

NORFOLK STATE

HEAD COACH: Latrell Scott (21-35, five seasons; 46-44 overall)

2019 RECORD: 5-7, 4-4 MEAC (4th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 16 (10 offense/6 defense)

PRIORITIES: Identifying two new starting safeties. Tighten the run defense.

NOTABLE: This year's team figures to be the best of the Scott era, which hasn't had a winning season. Quarterback Juwan Carter leads a strong offense, whose leading rushers, Kevin Johnson and Rayquan Smith, were just freshmen last year. Most of the key offensive and defensive linemen are returning as well. The concern is on defense, which has lost a pair of 100-tacklers in linebacker Nigel Chavis and Nhyre' Quinerly. The defense, though, welcomes back linebacker Marquis Hall after he missed the 2019 season due to injury. The Spartans face a difficult start to the MEAC schedule with visits to Florida A&M and North Carolina A&T.

NORTH CAROLINA A&T

HEAD COACH: Sam Washington (19-5, two seasons)

2019 RECORD: 9-3, 6-2 MEAC (Tie/1st)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 16 (8 offense/8 defense)

PRIORITIES: Identify a new No. 1 quarterback, likely between redshirt junior Jalen Fowler or East Carolina transfer Kingsley Ifedi. Regrouping in the secondary after a subpar season against the pass.

NOTABLE: The MEAC power will face a difficult challenge after it won a third straight Celebration Bowl and the fourth in the game's first five seasons. While the Aggies need a new starting quarterback, he will be surrounded by a strong offense, including All-America running back Jah-Maine Martin (1,446 rushing yards, 23 touchdowns) and four starters on the offensive line. Although cornerback Mac McCain needs a bounce-back season, he still made the All-MEAC second team along with three other returnees, defensive end Jermaine McDaniel and linebackers Kyin Howard and Jacob Roberts. The 2020 schedule includes an anticipated matchup at three-time reigning FCS champion North Dakota State.

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL

HEAD COACH: Trei Oliver (4-8, one season)

2019 RECORD: 4-8, 2-5 MEAC (5th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 18 (10 offense/8 defense)

PRIORITIES: Learning new offensive and defensive systems (Matt Leone has taken over as offensive coordinator). Get stronger on special teams.

NOTABLE: With the most projected returning starters in the MEAC, the Eagles should be improved in Oliver's second season at his alma mater. They were slow-starting last season, scoring only 23 points in the first quarter, and have to get stronger physically to compete at a higher level. Quarterback Davius Richard can get the ball to a number of seniors in the offensive skills positions, including long-time running back Isaiah Totten. The Eagles have to replace MEAC defensive player of the year Darius Royster at defensive end, but rising senior cornerback Bryan Mills is a returning all-conference standout.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

HEAD COACH: Buddy Pough (133-73, 18 seasons)

2019 RECORD: 8-3, 6-2 MEAC (Tie/1st)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 15 (7 offense/8 defense)

PRIORITIES: Develop the younger players for the two-deep. More consistency from the offensive line.

NOTABLE: Injuries factored into last season, although the Bulldogs still tied for the MEAC title with North Carolina A&T. Quarterback Corey Fields was named the MEAC's rookie of the year and combines with another rising sophomore, 6-5 wide receiver Shaq Davis. The big senior losses were left tackle Alex Taylor and wide receiver De'Montre Burroughs, but Will Vereen coming back from a season-ending injury will help on the perimeter. Defensive tackle Roderick Perry is a handful for conference foes.