Mid-Columbia sends 50 golfers to Washington’s WIAA state tournaments beginning Tuesday

The Mid-Columbia will send 50 athletes to the WIAA state golf tournaments around Washington state this week.

The 10 state tournaments will be at eight courses, with Round 1 on Tuesday, and the second and final round being on Wednesday.

The 4A boys tournament will be at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane, and Richland’s team has qualified.

For the first time ever, the Chiawana girls team qualified for the 4A state tournament, which will be at Spokane’s Creek at Qualchan Golf Course.

During last week’s District 8 tournament, the Riverhawks were down 11 strokes with 8 holes to play and then rallied to clinch the second and final state berth.

Southridge’s girls team qualified for the 3A state tournament this past week by placing third at its District 8 tournament.

Hermiston’s Nadalie Cannell heads to the 3A state tournament, which will be at Eagles Pride Golf Course in DuPont. Cannell placed second at district, shooting a 78-78 for a 156 total.

Here are the first-round start times for Tuesday for all 50 area athletes:

WIAA state golf tournaments

May 21-22

4A boys

Indian Canyon Golf Course, Spokane

8:40 a.m., Kaedon Smith, Richland. 8:50 a.m., Davis Sheets, Richland.

9 a.m., Drew Frei, Richland. 9:10 a.m., Max Schuster, Richland. 9:20 a.m., Gavin Roth, Richland.

10:20 a.m., Braden Evans, Chiawana. 10:40 a.m., Cormac Meinshausen, Hanford.

11:20 a.m., Jayden Chambers, Sunnyside.

4A girls

Creek at Qualchan Golf Course, Spokane

8:40 a.m., Sydney Stenson, Chiawana. 8:50 a.m., Amelia Hoff, Chiawana.

9 a.m., Ciyenna Garza, Chiawana. 9:10, Beyora King, Chiawana. 9:20 a.m., Moira Laird, Chiawana. 9:40 a.m., Avery Beck, Kamiakin.

10:20 a.m., Kelcee Jones, Richland.

3A boys

Hawks Prairie Golf Course — The Links, Lacey

11:12 a.m., Colby Lertin, Hermiston. 11:21 a.m., Christian Wingert, Southridge.

3A girls

Eagles Pride Golf Course, DuPont

8:30 a.m., Riley Brandt, Southridge. 8:39 a.m., Abigail Hodges, Southridge. 8:48 a.m., Brooke Lawrence, Southridge. 8:57 a.m., Laiken Morris, Southridge.

9:06 a.m., Hannah Harris, Southridge.

10:45 a.m., Nadalie Cannell, Hermiston.

11:21 a.m., Kyra Tolan, Hermiston.

2A boys

Liberty Lake Golf Course, Liberty Lake

7:10 a.m., Travis Hoffard, Grandview.

8:30 a.m., Samson McDonald, Othello.

9 a.m., Cain Muro, Othello.

10 a.m., Ajay Parrish, Othello.

2A girls

MeadowWood Golf Course, Liberty Lake

7:50 a.m., Mariah Murdock, Othello.

8:30 a.m., Rachael Bates, Othello.

9:10 a.m., Sami Shade, Othello.

1A boys

Riverside Golf Club, Chehalis

9 a.m., Ezra Jenks, Royal. 9:40 a.m., Caden Allred, Royal.

10:20 a.m., Hank Thompson, College Place.

1A girls

Riverside Golf Club, Chehalis

1:10 p.m., Gemma Morell, College Place.

1B/2B boys

Tumwater Valley Golf Club, Tumwater

7:50 a.m., Detonl Bonds, Tri-Cities Prep.

8:10 a.m., Jake Warwick, DeSales. 8:30 a.m., James Koskinen, Tri-Cities Prep. 8:50 a.m., Ryan Bachmeier, Tri-Cities Prep.

9 a.m., Ivan Spence, Liberty Christian. 9:10 a.m., Matthew Beck, DeSales. 9:50 a.m., Jackson Kotlarz, Tri-Cities Prep.

10:30 a.m., Jacob Buratto, DeSales.

1B/2B girls

Tumwater Valley Golf Club, Tumwater

11:10 a.m., Kennedy Douglas, Tri-Cities Prep; Nell Dodds, Walla Walla Valley Academy. 11:20 a.m., Lauryn Madsen, Warden. 11:30 a.m., Eily Castillo, Warden.

1 p.m., Lauren Williams, DeSales. 1:10 p.m., Tori Kimble, DeSales.

College signings

A couple more Kennewick Lions football players are moving on to the college level. Safety Maddox Suitonu is headed to Whitworth University in Spokane, while linebacker Ayden Metz is officially with Pacific Lutheran University.

Side note: Lions quarterback Ambrose Driver, who severely injured his knee last November in the playoffs (causing him to miss his senior season of baseball for Kennewick), recently announced he’s heading over to Columbia Basin College to play baseball for the Hawks this next school year.

College football

Richland High grad Seth Shook played in just one game for the Idaho Vandals football team last fall.

That means he still has four years of eligibility remaining, and he’s going to try his luck elsewhere.

The wide receiver announced this week he’s headed into the transfer portal.

On the last Saturday in April, Shook caught a touchdown pass in the Vandals’ spring game.

Jeff Morrow is former sports editor for the Tri-City Herald.