Mid-Buchanan will play for Class 3 championship

May 29—OZARK, Mo. — The Mid-Buchanan High School Dragons advanced Wednesday to the Class 3 state baseball championship game with a win over West County High School, 7-3.

Mid-Buch will face the winner of the other semifinal, Duchesne vs. Licking, Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Ozark Mountain Sports Complex.

With the win, Mid-Buch improves its record to 22-8 while the Rams fall to 22-7.

West County High School is located in Park Hills, Missouri, south of St. Louis in St. Francois County.

This story will be updated with game details.