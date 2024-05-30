Mid-Buchanan will play for Class 3 championship
May 29—OZARK, Mo. — The Mid-Buchanan High School Dragons advanced Wednesday to the Class 3 state baseball championship game with a win over West County High School, 7-3.
Mid-Buch will face the winner of the other semifinal, Duchesne vs. Licking, Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Ozark Mountain Sports Complex.
With the win, Mid-Buch improves its record to 22-8 while the Rams fall to 22-7.
West County High School is located in Park Hills, Missouri, south of St. Louis in St. Francois County.
This story will be updated with game details.