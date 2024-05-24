Mid-Buchanan advances to first state semifinals; defeats Lone Jack

May 23—It was an unusual circumstance Thursday at Mid-Buchanan High School for the Class 3 State Quarterfinals, as the Dragons found themselves as the away team on their home field, going against the Lone Jack Mules.

The Mules entered the contest at 30-1 on the year, but in their most important game of the season, a win or home contest, they couldn't get the bats going early, and the Dragons punched their tickets to their first State Final Four with a 6-0 victory.

"Obviously it's good. It's getting our program where we want it, but the big thing today was coming out with our approach that we talked about and getting on them early," head coach Rob Davenport said. "I really think that he (Lone Jack pitcher) probably doesn't see that, they don't see that very often, so that really kind of set the tone."

Mid-Buchanan was first to bat, and they wasted no time getting runners on base. Mules' pitcher Ethan Rogers was unable to control his nerves early, walking a couple early batters, including a wild pitch, to set the Dragons up nicely.

Dragons' Will Archer did damage before he took the mound. In the first inning, with runners on first and third, he popped one up that landed behind the pitcher, which allowed Krayton House to cross home plate standing up for the 1-0 lead.

The first inning wouldn't end anytime soon, as bases were loaded with a Carder Campbell at-bat. His hit traveled deep right field, causing the outfielder to run up to grab the ball on the turf. The inability to quickly grab the ball and get it to home allowed three Dragon runners to cross home plate for the 4-0 lead.

"We had big hits and big spots," Campbell said. "That first inning, we had a huge hit to the right side that brought in a lot of runs, and then we just kept the momentum from there and we never looked back."

No runs scored until the top of the fourth, where Nolan McGarry roped a hit over the head of the Lone Jack shortstop, allowing Campbell to run from home and add another run for the 5-0 lead. Few batters later, House smacked a hit in the gap of the defense, allowing another runner to round third and make it home standing up for the 6-0 lead.

Archer pitched through the sixth inning, keeping the hits to a minimum and going for the shutout.

"I had full conviction the whole time, so obviously I'm really happy," Archer said. "I was clearly dealing and I felt unhittable from the start, especially that first inning when we went up four. We got momentum really quick and I didn't think they stood a chance right away, so I knew how to capitalize on that."

