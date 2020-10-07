Mid-American Conference releases 2020 football schedule: What to know about CMU, EMU, WMU

Central Michigan football coach Jim McElwain was pumped when he learned Sept. 25 the Mid-American Conference presidents voted unanimously to put together a six-game conference-only schedule in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beforehand, McElwain didn't want anyone — especially his players — to get their hopes up about a fall schedule. Since early August, MAC's point of focus had been on competing in the spring. Nowadays, members of the conference can rejoice with a higher level of certainty about what is happening next.
"We tried to make sure the players and staff and everybody in the organization were really focused on the now," McElwain said three days after the MAC's announcement. "In other words, what is it right now? Because it could change tomorrow. From that standpoint, I think we've done a really good job."
On Wednesday, the MAC took a step forward in its return-to-play process, releasing the shortened schedule for all 12 teams. The season begins Nov. 4 and concludes with the MAC championship game Dec. 18 at Ford Field in Detroit.
All games within the first three weeks will be played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and the final three games for each team will occur on Saturdays. The general public cannot attend. Tailgating on university property is not allowed.
The participation of marching bands, dance teams, cheerleaders and spirit squads will be up to each institution.
[ Michigan MAC athletic programs staring at financial crisis after pandemic saps cash flow ]
Central Michigan
Head coach: Jim McElwain (2nd year)
2019 results: 8-6 (6-2 MAC); loss to Miami (Ohio), 26-21, in MAC championship; loss to San Diego State, 48-11, in New Mexico Bowl.
The buzz: As long as senior David Moore is cleared — expected in October — by the NCAA from his year-long suspension, he is slated to start at quarterback. Last season, he threw for 1,143 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions in six games (four starts) before he tested positive for a banned substance. Others in the mix for the job are redshirt freshman Daniel Richardson and Sam Houston State transfer Ty Brock.
Junior Kobe Lewis and redshirt freshman Lew Nichols III, a former Detroit Cass Tech standout, are expected to co-anchor the running back position — taking over for Jonathan Ward, who exhausted eligibility and is now on the active roster with the Arizona Cardinals.
The Chippewas return a pair of top wide receivers, junior Kalil Pimpleton and senior JaCorey Sullivan. Pimpleton led the MAC with 82 catches and 849 yards, including six touchdowns. He got first-team All-MAC honors as a receiver and punt returner.
Linebacker Troy Brown, after posting 90 tackles and three interceptions, is a potential NFL talent. He was ranked by ESPN as the fourth-best off-ball linebacker entering the 2020 season.
[ Central Michigan football players practicing on both sides of ball after opt-outs ]
Opt-outs: DL Deron Irving-Bey, RB Josh Crawford.
Previously, defensive lineman Jacques Bristol and defensive back Trey Jones weren't going to play because of COVID-19 concerns, but they have since rejoined the team.
Here is CMU's full schedule:
Wednesday, Nov. 4: vs. Ohio
Wednesday, Nov. 11: at Northern Illinois
Wednesday, Nov. 18: vs. Western Michigan
Saturday, Nov. 28: at Eastern Michigan
Saturday, Dec. 5: vs. Ball State
Saturday, Dec. 12: at Toledo
Eastern Michigan
Head coach: Chris Creighton (7th year)
2019 results: 6-7 (3-5 MAC); loss to Pittsburgh, 34-30, in Quick Lane Bowl.
The buzz: The Eagles offense lost plenty of talent on offense because of exhausted eligibility, including quarterback Mike Glass III, who racked up 3,169 passing yards and 24 touchdowns last season. Also, they'll be without running back Shaq Vann and wide receivers Arthur Jackson and Mathew Sexton.
But that doesn't mean EMU will be short on talent. They return two talented junior wide receivers — Quian Williams and Dylan Drummond. Last season, Williams hauled in 52 receptions for 661 yards and six touchdowns, while Drummond added 55 catches for 493 yards and three touchdowns. He works as a kick and punt returner, as well.
At quarterback, junior Preston Hutchinson is likely to take over for Glass. He completed 43-of-57 passes last year for 462 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Another option is Chris Helbig, who joined the program as a graduate transfer from Southern Utah. He registered 2,952 yards, 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 65.9% completion rate in 2019 for the Thunderbirds.
EMU doesn't have much depth at running back, opening the door for sophomore Karmi Mackey and freshmen Darius Boone Jr. and DJ Smith to emerge. Junior Samson Evans has a chance to fill the void after transferring from Iowa.
Opt-outs: Three players are not expected to play because of virus concerns, according to a person with direct knowledge of the information. It's not clear which players will sit out.
Here is EMU's full schedule:
Wednesday, Nov. 4: at Kent State
Wednesday, Nov. 11: at Ball State
Wednesday, Nov. 18: vs. Toledo
Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. Central Michigan
Saturday, Dec. 5: at Western Michigan
Saturday, Dec. 12: vs. Northern Illinois
Western Michigan
Head coach: Tim Lester (4th year)
2019 results: 7-6 (5-3 MAC); loss to Western Kentucky, 23-20, in First Responder Bowl.
The buzz: The offense should take a step backward without 3,000-yard, 20-touchdown quarterback Jon Wassink and running back LeVante Bellamy, who rushed for 1,472 yards and 23 scores in 2019. They are out of eligibility, forcing the Broncos to look in a different direction.
At quarterback, redshirt sophomore Kaleb Eleby is charted as the starter. He took reps in five games in 2018 (1,092 yards, four touchdowns, three interceptions) when Wassink was injured but chose to redshirt last season.
Sophomore Sean Tyler will get first-team reps at running back, along with Nevada graduate transfer Jaxson Kincaide. Michigan State transfer La'Darius Jefferson will sit out the 2020 season due to NCAA rules. Tyler ran the ball 68 times for 390 yards and five scores last season.
Where the Broncos will excel is at wide receiver. The most noteworthy is sophomore Skyy Moore, a first-team All-MAC selection who made 51 catches for 802 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman in 2019.
Redshirt senior D'Wayne Eskridge, who switched to cornerback last season, is expected to return as a mainstay at wide receiver. He missed the final nine games last year with a fractured clavicle. In 2018, Eskridge had 38 receptions for 776 yards and three touchdowns.
Opt-outs: Unknown.
Here is WMU's full schedule:
Wednesday, Nov. 4: at Akron
Wednesday, Nov. 11: vs. Toledo
Wednesday, Nov. 18: at Central Michigan
Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. Northern Illinois
Saturday, Dec. 5: vs. Eastern Michigan
Saturday, Dec. 12: at Ball State
Evan Petzold is a sports reporting intern at the Detroit Free Press. Contact him at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Mid-American Conference releases fall football schedule