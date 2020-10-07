Mid-American Conference releases 2020 football schedule: What to know about CMU, EMU, WMU

Central Michigan football coach Jim McElwain was pumped when he learned Sept. 25 the Mid-American Conference presidents voted unanimously to put together a six-game conference-only schedule in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beforehand, McElwain didn't want anyone — especially his players — to get their hopes up about a fall schedule. Since early August, MAC's point of focus had been on competing in the spring. Nowadays, members of the conference can rejoice with a higher level of certainty about what is happening next.

"We tried to make sure the players and staff and everybody in the organization were really focused on the now," McElwain said three days after the MAC's announcement. "In other words, what is it right now? Because it could change tomorrow. From that standpoint, I think we've done a really good job."

On Wednesday, the MAC took a step forward in its return-to-play process, releasing the shortened schedule for all 12 teams. The season begins Nov. 4 and concludes with the MAC championship game Dec. 18 at Ford Field in Detroit.

All games within the first three weeks will be played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and the final three games for each team will occur on Saturdays. The general public cannot attend. Tailgating on university property is not allowed.

The participation of marching bands, dance teams, cheerleaders and spirit squads will be up to each institution.

Central Michigan

Head coach: Jim McElwain (2nd year)

2019 results: 8-6 (6-2 MAC); loss to Miami (Ohio), 26-21, in MAC championship; loss to San Diego State, 48-11, in New Mexico Bowl.

The buzz: As long as senior David Moore is cleared — expected in October — by the NCAA from his year-long suspension, he is slated to start at quarterback. Last season, he threw for 1,143 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions in six games (four starts) before he tested positive for a banned substance. Others in the mix for the job are redshirt freshman Daniel Richardson and Sam Houston State transfer Ty Brock.

Junior Kobe Lewis and redshirt freshman Lew Nichols III, a former Detroit Cass Tech standout, are expected to co-anchor the running back position — taking over for Jonathan Ward, who exhausted eligibility and is now on the active roster with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Chippewas return a pair of top wide receivers, junior Kalil Pimpleton and senior JaCorey Sullivan. Pimpleton led the MAC with 82 catches and 849 yards, including six touchdowns. He got first-team All-MAC honors as a receiver and punt returner.

Linebacker Troy Brown, after posting 90 tackles and three interceptions, is a potential NFL talent. He was ranked by ESPN as the fourth-best off-ball linebacker entering the 2020 season.

Opt-outs: DL Deron Irving-Bey, RB Josh Crawford.

Previously, defensive lineman Jacques Bristol and defensive back Trey Jones weren't going to play because of COVID-19 concerns, but they have since rejoined the team.

Here is CMU's full schedule:

Wednesday, Nov. 4: vs. Ohio

Wednesday, Nov. 11: at Northern Illinois

Wednesday, Nov. 18: vs. Western Michigan

Saturday, Nov. 28: at Eastern Michigan

