MIC's Louise didn't talk to fiancé "for months" after son's birth

Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson has opened up about how she couldn't have a "proper conversation" with her fiancé Ryan Libbey for months after her son Leo-Hunter Libbey was born.

The reality TV personality welcomed her son in 2021, but it was a birth fraught with complications that left both mother and son in intensive care units.

On her Instagram, Louise uploaded a video of herself and Ryan playing tennis indoors. She explained that it might look weird, but the "only way" the couple know how to talk about difficult topics is when playing sports.

"I count myself as one of the lucky ones because of my ability to talk to anyone about anything..." she wrote. "I'm an oversharer and frankly unbearably honest (about my own stuff). I guess it's the nature of the business I've been in for the last 15 years. There's not a lot of room to hide. If you go about the business of trying to keep secrets it only serves to catch you out later down the line… Especially on a reality tv show.

"I didn't have the luxury of privacy or hiding certain bits of information. Now that I do have more 'editorial control' it feels like too much effort to self censor all the time. Sooo… having confronted these (probably rather irritating) character traits, what I'm about to say is pretty alarming…

"Ryan and I didn't have a proper conversations for months and months after the trauma of having Leo. We didn’t talk at all. Very limited talking for the first 6 months of his life.

"We would sit in silence at our kitchen table every single evening. Couldn't muster a peep. Couldn't even look at his face. I don't think I asked him a single question until Leo was at least 4 months old. I didn't even really recognise him as a person in my home. (Before you think I'm a total monster he didn't ask how I was either)."'

Earlier this year, Louise opened up about suffering a major haemorrhage and needing emergency surgery afterwards, and also detailed the process of coming off her antidepressants.

Further information about postnatal depression is available via organisations including the NHS, Mind, the Mental Health Foundation and APNI.

