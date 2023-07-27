Mickey Loomis sees a ‘difference in maturity’ in Jimmy Graham

New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis fielded questions from local media during his opening press conference at the start of training camp, and naturally many inquiries focused on the return of tight end Jimmy Graham. Loomis said that Graham returned to the team as a more mature player after a decade away from New Orleans.

“Jimmy was a popular player, he should have been a popular player, he was spectacular for us. He represented himself and the organization (well), he’s done that every place he’s been,” Loomis began, chuckling that his daughter had never forgiven him for trading her favorite player.

Loomis continued, “It’s interesting, I can see the difference in maturity that, from now as opposed to when he was with us, and we traded him, and his experiences. He’s a really highly intelligent player. Understands himself and the team dynamic. There’s a lot of things about it that are appealing, he’ll be a nice addition to our team and in the locker room especially.”

That’s a sentiment head coach Dennis Allen agreed with, saying after Graham’s first practice on Wednesday: “It was great to see him back out here. The great thing about Jimmy is I think he’s grown and matured from his time here. He’s got a very workmanlike attitude. Like he told me, ‘Look I just want to come here and contribute any way I can.’ He’s coming into this thing with the right attitude.”

Speculation swirled for years in the wake of the trade that the Saints sent Graham to Seattle after he became a problem, or a locker room cancer, but that’s a narrative Loomis made sure to squash: “He was never a problem in our locker room, not at all. He was well-liked by both our staff and our players. I wouldn’t say that at all. It was just a decision we made at the time, what we were putting in the position that we valued, just a lot of variables involved.”

How the workload ultimately splits is, for now, uncertain. Juwan Johnson remains at the top of the depth chart as an ascending receiving threat. Foster Moreau was signed to upgrade Adam Trautman’s spot as the primary inline blocking tight end, but he’s an accomplished receiver, too. Graham is probably best suited for a smaller package of plays in obvious passing situations, capping off drive in the red zone, but his willingness to block and handle different assignments could help the offense become less predictable when he’s in the lineup. And of course Taysom Hill is in the mix as well.

This much is clear: Graham returns to the Saints not necessarily humbled, but with the benefits of experience and a greater sense of maturity. He knows his role, what’s expected of him, and how he can help a team that’s important to him. Now let’s see him go out and execute the plan in place for him.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire