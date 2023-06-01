Mickey Loomis says Saints expect Michael Thomas to return for training camp

New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis shared an update on wide receiver Michael Thomas during an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio on Tuesday, setting the first real timetable we’ve seen for the former All-Pro’s return from season-ending surgery last year.

“I think (Thomas) is coming along, and I think he would tell you that things are going well, and we’re excited and optimistic about where he’s going to be when we begin training camp,” Loomis told hosts Bill Polian and Solomon Wilcots.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Loomis acknowledged the frustrations with a series of lower-leg injuries for Thomas, saying that he “has missed the better part of the last two years, and we’re counting on him to get healthy and to get back to his form.”

These extended absences have worn fans’ patience thin, and Thomas missing more time during organized team activities and minicamp practices is not going to met with much positivity. But it’s part of the process in getting him back to full strength. If him not being available for May and June means that Thomas will be full-go by September and October, it will have been worth it.

More!

Watch: Saints rookies tour New Orleans, meet fans and get first impression of the city This projected 2023 stat line for Derek Carr would be a big disappointment Saints offense ranked among NFL's most-improved units going into 2023

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire