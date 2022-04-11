Mickey Loomis goes on the record and admits that yes, he does hate the Falcons

This is interesting: New Orleans Saints Saints general manager Mickey Loomis made a rare media appearance on the GM Journey podcast, hosted by longtime Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Dimitroff worked against Loomis and the Saints during his 13-year run with Atlanta, and cultivated a unique relationship with Loomis as one of his peers and rivals. Loomis shared his perspective on the Saints-Falcons strife to lead off the conversation.

“First of all, I do hate the Falcons, I just don’t hate the people that work for the Atlanta Falcons,” Loomis clarified. “I have a lot of respect for the coaches that you have there, the owner, all the people involved in the building. I can separate the people from the rivalry.”

It’s a really fascinating discussion. Loomis spoke about the complexities involved with the job, especially when paired for so long with a head coach like Sean Payton: how often egos had to be checked at the door, all of the different personalities to manage on staff and in the locker room, and the challenges that arise when different priorities run against each other.

He’s seen a lot since being named Saints general manager in 2002; when Kevin Colbert steps down from the Pittsburgh Steelers after the 2022 NFL draft, Loomis will become the longest-tenured general manager around the league (not counting hands-on owners Jerry Jones and Mike Brown, or New England Patriots shot-calling head coach Bill Belichick). And Loomis credited 15 years of his success to the Hall of Fame-worthy run that Drew Brees accomplished. Now it’s up to him to find the next face of the franchise for New Orleans.

List