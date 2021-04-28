Mickey Loomis: I don’t see a lot of holes on Saints roster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Saints parted ways with a number of players this offseason as they worked to get under the salary cap in time for the start of the league year, which might lead some to believe that the team might be looking to maximize the number of draft picks they use in the next few days.

Eight picks are currently in General Manager Mickey Loomis’ pocket, but he said Wednesday that he doesn’t necessarily think there are that many spots available on the roster. He said he prefers quality over quantity when it comes to the draft and took issue with the idea that there are a lot of needs to address this week.

“I don’t see a lot of holes in our roster. . . . I think we have a lot of talent at a lot of positions, and when you look at these position groups, a lot of times it’s hard to envision a rookie coming in and displacing [the players on hand],” Loomis said, via Jeff Nowak of NOLA.com.

There have been reports about the Saints having interest in moving up from the No. 28 pick and Loomis’ comments suggest there may be some fire behind that smoke.

Mickey Loomis: I don’t see a lot of holes on Saints roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • C.J. Gardner-Johnson sets his sights on a new jersey number after NFL rules change

    The NFL relaxed its rules on jersey numbers rules, so New Orleans Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson set his eyes on the bold, coveted No. 1.

  • Detroit Lions exercise 5th-year option on Pro Bowl C Frank Ragnow; is an extension next?

    Frank Ragnow will make a guaranteed $12.657 million in 2022 after making a Pro Bowl and playing more than 75% of the Lions' snaps the past three years

  • What are some ideal landing spots for Juilo Jones?

    Andy Behrens is joined by NBC Sports Edge's Thor Nystrom to discuss the widely reported rumors that the Atlanta Falcons may be shopping wide receiver Julio Jones. If Jones were to land on a new team this season, what would be the best situation for the star wideout and fantasy managers alike? Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

  • 18 months after collapse, a New Orleans street reopens

    New Orleans officials marked the return of two-way traffic to a major New Orleans thoroughfare Wednesday, more than 18 months after the partial collapse of a hotel under construction at the edge of the French Quarter killed three people and halted traffic and commerce on a section of historic Canal Street. Canal Street separates the city's business district from the French Quarter. With six lanes for automobiles and two sets of streetcar tracks on its broad median, it had been fully closed at its intersection with Rampart Street for more than a year since the partial collapse on Oct. 12, 2019, of a Hard Rock hotel that was under construction.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Mac Jones could be like Drew Brees, Chris Simms says

    There is not much to dislike about Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, says NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms.

  • Mickey Loomis: I love our quarterback room

    With Drew Brees’ retirement, the Saints will have a new starting quarterback for the first time since 2006. At this point, the club has both Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill to compete for QB1. Head coach Sean Payton said recently that quarterback isn’t a “must” position for the Saints to draft this week. General Manager [more]

  • Denver Broncos starting quarterback solutions since Peyton Manning retired

    The Denver Broncos traded for Teddy Bridgewater. Take a look at all of their QB fixes since Peyton Manning retired.

  • Ewan McGregor Explains Decision to Play Gay Designer Halston, Talks Obi-Wan Kenobi Return

    In a 'Hollywood Reporter' cover story, Ewan McGregor defended his casting as Halston and explained what it's like to return to 'Star Wars' as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Only a few things holding QB Justin Fields back from stardom

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft continues with No. 4 overall — the Buckeye's dual-threat star who has a few issues holding him back.

  • Ewan McGregor on the Star Wars prequels: 'It's not Shakespeare'

    Allow Ewan McGregor to be the first person to suggest that some of the dialogue in the Star Wars prequels may not have been Academy Award-worthy. The actor, who's set to reprise his role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in an upcoming Star Wars show on Disney+, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter reflected on his experience making the franchise's prequel trilogy, which faced a fairly icy reception from fans at the time. The actor admitted that working on the movies could be "tedious" thanks to director George Lucas' heavy use of CGI and bluescreens. "After three or four months of that, it just gets really tedious — especially when the scenes are ... I don't want to be rude, but it's not Shakespeare," McGregor told the Reporter. "There's not something to dig into in the dialogue that can satisfy you when there's no environment there. It was quite hard to do." That might sound a bit harsh, though given that Lucas himself has said that "dialogue's not what's important" in a film, perhaps he wouldn't mind. McGregor also acknowledged to the Reporter it was "quite difficult" for him when the Star Wars prequels came out and "were universally not very much liked." But in terms of reception, could the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ be a different story? Based on the talent involved, fans have a good feeling about this. More stories from theweek.comLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.The Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionFauci urges young people to ignore Joe Rogan's 'incorrect' vaccine advice

  • Canadiens F Jonathan Drouin taking leave of absence

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons, the team announced Wednesday. Drouin, 26, was placed on long-term injured reserve and the Canadiens asked everyone to respect his privacy. "The most important thing right now is 'Jo' taking care of what he needs to take care of," Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said Wednesday.

  • Rose Namajunas hands Zhang Weili first UFC loss to regain strawweight title

    After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”

  • UFC 261: How, when and where to watch Kamaru Usman face Jorge Masvidal

    Dana White is giving three title fights to the UFC's first full-capacity crowd in over a year.

  • Uriah Hall doesn’t feel like he won after Chris Weidman’s broken leg at UFC 261

    Chris Weidman suffered a ghastly injury at UFC 261 on Saturday night that led to a victory for Uriah Hall. Only, Hall doesn't feel like he won. The fight lasted all of 17 seconds. It was over after Weidman launched a low kick that landed, but snapped his lower leg bones in half. Pulling his leg back, Weidman fell to the canvas in agony. The fight was over. Hall had won. It was the second time that Hall and Weidman had fought. Hall lost the first fight nearly 11 years ago when they fought under the Ring of Combat banner. Hall, of course, wanted to avenge that loss, but didn't really feel like he had after getting the W because of Weidman's injury. Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next Uriah Hall doesn't feel like he won following Chris Weidman's leg injury (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NHL roundup: Lightning, Panthers clinch playoff bids

    Brayden Point tallied a goal and two assists, Alex Barre-Boulet scored and Ondrej Palat added two assists as the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning rode strong production from their top line to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-4 on Tuesday night and clinch a playoff berth. Alex Killorn added two goals and Blake Coleman had a goal and an assist as Tampa Bay improved to 7-3-0 in its past 10 games by winning for the third straight time.

  • Jaw-dropping body transformation has Andy Ruiz Jr. primed for another title run

    Ruiz, who literally ate, drank and partied his way out of the championship, is a fat man no more.

  • Will Deshaun Watson be traded this week?

    As the 2021 draft looms, the biggest NFL story of the past six weeks has taken a back seat. It possibly won’t stay there. There’s still a scenario in which the Texans trade quarterback Deshaun Watson before, during, or immediately after the draft. The door swings open to a trade if Watson and his 22 [more]

  • Detroit Lions' Taylor Decker says he won't get COVID-19 vaccine shot: 'I have my reasons'

    For Detroit Lions, the COVID-19 vaccine is a personal choice, even as the NFL encourages shots. Alex Anzalone said he will receive his second in May

  • After getting the band back together, world No. 2 Justin Thomas raring to go at Valspar Championship

    Justin Thomas on playing at Innisbrook: "I love this tournament. I love this golf course. The golf course is right in front of you."

  • Kansas Cup starting lineup: Brad Keselowski on pole

    Brad Keselowski, who is coming off his win at Talladega, and William Byron are on the front row.