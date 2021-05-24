Mickey Loomis: It’s a different feel without Drew Brees, but it’s exciting as well

The Saints are conducting their OTAs a little differently this year, with head coach Sean Payton saying Monday that the team won’t hold formal practices.

But one former player still looms over the proceedings.

Mickey Loomis has been New Orleans’ General Manager since 2002. But this is the first year since 2005 that the team won’t have Drew Brees as its starting quarterback.

“Obviously, Drew not being with us is pretty significant. We’ve had a good 15 years,” Loomis said at the team’s Hall of Fame golf outing on Monday. “Man, it’s been spectacular having him leading our team. And so it’s a different feel, certainly, but it’s exiting as well.”

Loomis, who is entering his 20th season as G.M., added that he’s still as energized as ever to get the Saints another championship.

Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill are competing to succeed Brees, and whoever becomes New Orleans’ next QB1 will largely determine whether or not the team can reach its first Super Bowl since the 2009 season.

