Mickey Loomis: Derek Carr made plays we haven't seen here for a while

The Saints held on to pick up a one-point victory over the Titans on Sunday and General Manager Mickey Loomis liked what he saw from the team’s new quarterback.

Derek Carr finished the contest 22-of-33 passing for 305 yards with one touchdown and one interception — good for a 96.1 passer rating.

“I think he did more than [manage the game]. I mean, he made some plays that we haven’t seen made here for a while," Loomis said in an appearance on the Saints Coaches Show, via Jeff Now of WWL Radio Sports. "Off-platform throws, plays breaking down, him solving problems. He did a lot of really good things.”

Loomis, the Saints G.M. since 2002, especially liked the deep throw Carr made to Rashid Shaheed on third-and-6 late in the fourth quarter to extend a drive and get New Orleans in position to close the game. Carr’s pass went for 41 yards.

“I always appreciate when you go out and you try to win a game as opposed to trying not to lose a game," Loomis said. "It was a hallmark of Sean Payton’s time here as a head coach, he was always trained [to] call plays to win games and I appreciate that when you do that.

"Look, sometimes it doesn’t work out, but I think that’s the best way to play in the NFL.”

Carr and the Saints will look to improve to 2-0 on Monday night when they play the Panthers in Charlotte.