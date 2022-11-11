Mickey Joseph talks quarterback play heading into the weekend

This Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to take on the Michigan Wolverines. The Huskers enter Saturday with a record of 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. With three games remaining on the schedule and Nebraska already having six losses, the Cornhuskers must win out (@ Michigan, vs. Wisconsin, @ Iowa) to become bowl eligible for the first time since the 2016 Music City Bowl.

The Wolverines are 9-0 overall on the season, with a conference record of 6-0. Michigan is currently ranked No. 3 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and the College Football Playoff Rankings.

On Thursday afternoon, Interim Head Football Coach Mickey Joseph spoke with the media one final time before leaving for Michigan. Joseph discussed the team’s attitude heading into the Michigan game, the status of quarterbacks Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers, and the opportunity to pull an upset on Saturday afternoon. Find all of Mickey Joseph’s comments below.

On the attitude of the team headed into the weekend

“The guys came out this morning with a great attitude, I thought they detailed the entire practice. I loved their focus in all three phases of the game. I think they understand that we have to go in there and play at a high level.”

“We are playing a very good football team. It is one the greatest venues in college football that you can play in, so we have to be ready for the challenge. I think they are going to be ready for it.”

How backups Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers performed in practice this week

“They had good practices. They practiced well but you do not get graded on practice. You get graded on game day, so it is about who can manage the team on game day. It is just like what I say about coaching.”

“I do not think they have backed down from anybody since I have been here or since before I got here, you can watch them, they do not back down. They do not throw in the white flag, so you have to respect that out of those kids.”

“This would be a great profession if you did not have to play the games but we have to play the games. So they have to be able to manage this team during the game. You can do it at practice but now I have to see you manage this team during the game.”

On the opportunity available this weekend

“They are busting their butts not getting the results that they want but they understand that this is a great opportunity, and I explained to them that Michigan is playing for something. They are playing to be the number one seed in the championship so they understand that. They are okay and they understand the opportunity.”

