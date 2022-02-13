Mickey Guyton delivers stirring version of national anthem

It is a sort of game within the pregame. How long would it take Mickey Guyton to sing the national anthem? What color dress would the singer wear?

There was that and many other prop bets that were decided when Guyton made her performance in the minutes before Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca.

Guyton wore a dress that mirrored the blue in the Rams’ uniforms.

If you were wondering about the time: 110.6 seconds or 1 minute, 50 and 6/10ths seconds.

The U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight team did a flyover during the anthem.

Jhene Aiko sang “America the Beautiful” before the anthem was performed.

ary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports