Mickey and Friends Are Going to Be in a New Disney Junior Series: Mickey Mouse Funhouse!

MICKEY MOUSE FUNHOUSE -

This month is a big one for Disney Junior! The series premiere of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends aired on Aug. 6, and the network will debut Mickey Mouse Funhouse, a new preschool show starring Mickey and all of his pals, on Aug. 20. However, instead of the Clubhouse, the crew will be hanging with Funny, a talking playhouse "who takes them on adventures to unique lands that inspire the imagination."

Season one of Mickey Mouse Funhouse will officially premiere on both Disney Channel and Disney Junior on Aug. 20 at 8 a.m. local time (a prime-time special, "Mickey the Brave!," aired on July 16, which you can watch on Disney Now). Check out the trailer below!

Related: The Addams Family 2 and 14 Other Family Movies That Are Coming Out in 2021