Mickelson and some of the world’s top golfers can’t play in Presidents Cup in Charlotte

Charlotte fans hoping to see their favorite golfers in this year’s Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow may miss out.

A number of the big-name golfers, who were eligible to play in September’s Presidents Cup, have been suspended or are otherwise ineligible to play, the PGA Tour announced Thursday morning.

Among those golfers are six-time major champion Phil Mickelson and two-time major winner Dustin Johnson.

These players and 14 others were suspended because of their participation in the Saudi Golf League/LIV golf tour, which is run by retired golfer Greg Norman. A handful of the top players, including Mickelson, have signed on to play. Its first event began Thursday morning.

“Their participation in the Saudi Golf League/LIV Golf event is in violation of our Tournament Regulations,” commissioner Jay Monahan wrote in a memo to the PGA Tour’s membership according to PGA.com. “The same fate holds true for any other players who participate in future Saudi Golf League events in violation of our Regulations.”

The Presidents Cup, a PGA-run event that pits U.S. golfers against the top non-European international golfers, is generally played every two years. This year’s event will take place Sept. 22-25 at Quail Hollow Club.

Charlottean Davis Love III is the U.S. captain this year. The 12-man rosters for each side likely won’t be announced until August.

“These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons,” Monahan wrote to the TOUR’s membership, according to PGA.com. “But they can’t demand the same PGA TOUR membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners.”

The Wells Fargo Tournament was not played this year in Charlotte because of the Presidents Cup. Last year’s tournament saw Phil Mickelson take an early lead. He’s a fan favorite in Charlotte and had the biggest crowd of all the golfers to follow him around the course.

Golfers suspended by PGA

▪ Sergio Garcia*

▪ Talor Gooch

▪ Branden Grace*

▪ Dustin Johnson*

▪ Matt Jones

▪ Martin Kaymer*

▪ Graeme McDowell*

▪ Phil Mickelson

▪ Kevin Na*

▪ Andy Ogletree

▪ Louis Oosthuizen*

▪ Turk Pettit*

▪ Ian Poulter

▪ Charl Schwartzel*

▪ Hudson Swafford

▪ Peter Uihlein

*Golfers who have informed the PGA Tour they have resigned.