Mickelson, Spieth among notable pairings for opening rounds at Colonial

Drew Davison
Drew Davison
Tee times and pairings have been set for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

There will be plenty of groups for fans to follow at the Colonial, starting with a marquee pairing of Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger. The group tees off No. 10 at 8:16 a.m. Thursday and No. 1 at 1:06 p.m. Friday.

Mickelson is fresh off becoming the oldest golfer in history to win a major at age 50, winning the PGA Championship last week in South Carolina. Spieth is a North Texas native who won the 2016 Colonial, while Berger is the tournament’s defending champion.

The group ahead of Mickelson/ Spieth/ Berger features 2018 Colonial winner Justin Rose, Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann (8:05 a.m. Thursday, 12:55 p.m. Friday).

Other high-profile pairings include Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Billy Horschel teeing off No. 1 at 1:06 p.m. Thursday and No. 10 at 8:16 a.m. Friday. Thomas is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 2 in the world rankings followed by Morikawa — who lost in a playoff to Berger at last year’s event — at No. 5. Horschel is ranked No. 21.

Sergio Garcia, who is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his first PGA Tour victory at the 2001 Colonial, is playing with Colonial member and Colleyville resident Ryan Palmer and 2017 Colonial champion Kevin Kisner. That group goes off No. 1 at 12:55 p.m. Thursday and No. 10 at 8:05 a.m. Friday.

TCU products in the field include J.J. Henry, who tees off at 7:32 a.m. Thursday and 12:22 p.m. Friday, and Tom Hoge, who tees off at 8:49 a.m. Thursday and 1:39 p.m. Friday.

A full list of tee times is available on the PGA Tour’s website.

    No. 3 ranked bantamweight Rob Font picked up a unanimous decision victory over no. 4 ranked contender Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Throughout the fight Font successfully utilized his decisive reach advantage and frequently landed punches with incredibly impressive jabs that led to well put together combinations that noticeably stung Garbrandt. Font landed a total of 180 significant strikes and threw a total amount of 358 significant strikes. With the victory, Font extends his winning streak to four, and this impressive and decisive striking clinic on Garbrandt can only guarantee a title eliminator with a contender at the top of the already outrageously stacked bantamweight division. UFC Vegas 27 results: Carla Esparza gets second round TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan in co-main event Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27 - Photo by Getty Images Carla Esparza extended her winning streak to five after she defeated Yan Xiaonan impressively by second round TKO in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27. Esparza utilized her wrestling skill from the get-go, taking down Xiaonan and dominating her on the ground in the first round. Toward the end of the first, Esparza opened up Xiaonan in side saddle position with a nasty cut on Xiaonan’s head. The second round spelt the end for Xiaonan. Esparza got Xiaonan in the crucifix position and rained strikes in rapid succession until the fight was stopped. With the victory, Esparza inserted herself into title contention and possesses a legitimate case to be next up to face Rose Namajunas in a strawweight title rematch. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jared Vanderaa gets unanimous decision win against Justin Tafa in bloodbath Jared Vanderaa vs. Justin Tafa - Photo by Getty Images Jared Vanderaa secured the first UFC victory of his career as he defeated Justin Tafa by unanimous decision. The first round was all Vanderaa’s. The American was strategic with his gameplan in the first round as he wisely picked his shots and decisively oustruck Tafa and utilized heavy body kicks to take the first. The tides changed, however, as Tafa hit Vanderaa with some big shots and opened up a nasty cut on Vanderaa’s head despite the fact that Vanderaa still outstruck Tafa by 27 significant strikes in the second round. Vanderaa found his composure again in the third round, though, as he put together impressive combinations and landed the highest amount of significant strikes on Tafa in the third round out of the first two with 49. All in all, it was an entertaining slugfest between two upcoming heavyweights in a potential fight of the night contender. Vanderaa advanced to 11-5 with his victory over Tafa. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jack Hermansson gets unanimous decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in main card opener Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan - Photo by Getty Images Jack Hermansson is back. The no. 7 ranked middleweight utilized his ground game to scoop a unanimous decision victory over no. 10 ranked contender Edmen Shahbazyan in the main card opener at UFC Vegas 27. It appeared Shahbazyan outstruck Hermansson in the first and one could argue he won that round. But after that, Hermansson exercised his superior ground game and utilized ground and pound to land vicious strikes throughout the latter rounds. While the second round was a little bit of a toss up, it would not be far fetched to say Hermansson won the last two, and he decisively won the third round. With this win, Hermansson is back in the win column after he lost to Marvin Vettori in December 2020. Shahbazyan on the other hand, drops to two losses in a row as he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Derek Brunson in August 2020. UFC Vegas 27 live results: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt