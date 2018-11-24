Mickelson sees funny side of belt embarrassment

Phil Mickelson secured a huge payday after getting one over on Tiger Woods, but the five-time major winner was left red-faced when his champion belt would not fit around his waist.

Mickelson sunk a birdie putt at the 22nd hole to defeat his fellow American in the $9million pay-per-view match in Las Vegas on Friday.

There was a moment to forget for Mickelson during the ceremony in which he set his eyes on a stack of cash along with another prize, which he probably could have done without.

Mickelson was unable to don the belt he was handed at Shadow Creek Golf Club, but saw the funny side as Woods chuckled.

"It looks like it was made in Tiger's size," Mickelson quipped.

Mickelson had said to Woods following his victory: "Just know I will never let you live that down. It's not the Masters or the U.S. Open, but it is nice to have a little something on you."

Woods may have been second-best in the all-American duel, but he has some ammunition of his own under his belt after Mickelson was unable to buckle up.