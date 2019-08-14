Mickelson roasts Donald on Twitter over slow-play solution

As the debate over how to fix slow play rages on in golf circles and the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council, some of the biggest names in the sport are taking to Twitter to voice their opinion.

But as Luke Donald found out Wednesday, with Twitter comes Twitter trolls, including the one and only Phil Mickelson.

Earlier this week, Mickelson strongly defended the use of green reading books in relation to slow play, saying, "For anyone to say they slow up play is flat out idiotic."

Donald commented on Twitter, making the case that banning the books would speed up play. Unfortunately, he led off with, "Guess I'm an idiot then."

He should have known better. Sometimes Phil just can't help himself.

"We agree on one thing at least," he shot back.

Guess I’m an idiot then 🙋🏼‍♂️



One thing I don’t understand here is for a greens book to be effective you have to know exactly where your ball is on the green relative to the hole - how can you have done 80% of your read then before you’ve even got to the green?? 🤔 #banthemisay https://t.co/aVcz3ICMlK



— Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) August 13, 2019

We agree one one thing at least — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 14, 2019

There's valid arguments on both sides of this debate, however, there seems to be a clear winner in this round.

And in case you were wondering, Mickelson enjoyed his comment just about as much as all of his followers.

Twitter is the greatest thing to happen to Phil Mickelson and simultaneously Phil Mickelson may be the greatest thing to happen to twitter. https://t.co/t4ccFirwDE — Stubbs McGillivray-Zanelli (@Stubbs_SBN) August 14, 2019

I kind of agree — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 14, 2019

Thursday morning, Luke Donald replied. And, not surprisingly, Mickelson had another quick retort.

Haha, this you seconds after firing that tweet out?? Well played 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/8AX1qpvFh3 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) August 15, 2019

Yes. These moves have helped me through so much in my life. 🕺 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 15, 2019

Updated: Aug. 15 at 8:14 a.m. ET