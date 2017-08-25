Mickelson on Presidents Cup hopes: I've got to go shoot scores

Phil Mickelson knows he needs to improve on his recent form to boost his chances of representing the United States once again in the Presidents Cup.

Mickelson has made a record 11 appearances in the team event that pits the USA against a non-European international side, but is well outside the automatic selection places for this year's event, which takes place in New Jersey from September 28 to October 1.

In between missing the cut at The Open and the US PGA Championship, the veteran left-hander finished in a tie for 39th at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

After shooting a two-over 72 in the first round of the Northern Trust, Mickelson discussed his hopes of making Steve Stricker's Presidents Cup line-up.

"I would love to be on that team but I've got to bring something to the table," he said. "I've got to go shoot scores.

"If I can do that and add something to the team, I would love to be on it. If not, you know, the captain's got to do what's best for the team so that's totally cool, too."

Jordan Spieth said not having Mickelson on the team "would definitely be a different feeling". He is not wrong, considering Mickelson has been on the last 22 US teams for the Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup.

Captain Stricker will select his team's final two players after the top 10 American players in the FedEx Cup standings automatically make the squad following next week's WGC-Dell Technologies Championship.

Mickelson, who said his game is "coming around", is 51st in those standings.