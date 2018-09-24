Mickelson never doubted Woods would win again

Phil Mickelson never doubted Tiger Woods would win on the PGA Tour again after his Tour Championship victory ended a five-year wait for a title.

Woods, who has battled back from a series of back operations, secured his 80th PGA Tour title in Atlanta on Sunday and is now just two shy of Sam Snead's all-time record.

The 14-time major winner had shown signs of a return to form earlier in the year with a string of top-10 finishes, including coming tied-sixth at The Open and second at the US PGA Championship.

Mickelson, who will play alongside Woods for the United States at this week's Ryder Cup, told reporters: "He's played such good golf all year that it is just not surprising.

"Tiger's played so well on a very difficult golf course and we almost kind of expected it.

"We never doubted he would not win again, not from what I've seen he's been swinging the club and the way he's being playing.

"It was just a matter of time."

Dustin Johnson, another who will be part of the United States' Ryder Cup team at Le Golf National, thought Woods' form with the putter helped him excel at East Lake.

"He's played well, he putted well this week," Johnson said,

"These greens are really good. If you get it rolling in the right direction, it goes in for sure.

"But winning here is a big win. It's the 30 guys who are playing the best on tour this year. It's definitely a good win."