Mick Schumacher eyed as potential candidate for Williams cockpit

German Formula One driver Mick Schumacher of the Mercedes AMG Formula One Team arrives for practice day of the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit. Hasan Bratic/dpa

Mick Schumacher could return to Formula One racing amid speculation that Williams may drop Logan Sargeant due to his recent modest performances.

Williams team principal James Vowles told Sky TV at the weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix that Sargeant was "teetering on the brink" and that he told him in no uncertain terms that "he has to do better" because F1 is "a meritocracy.

"I want him to be successful. But in the meantime, we are talking to a few other drivers because we have to get our ’25, ’26, ’27 line-up correct," Vowles said.

Sargeant, in his second F1 season, has only managed to score a single point, at last year's United States Grand Prix in Austin. Team-mate Alex Albon recently had his contract renewed long term.

This term, Williams and Kick Sauber are the only teams to yet win a championship point after seven races. Sargeant's best result is 14th in Saudi Arabia, although he also came 10th in the sprint race in China. He was 17th in Imola on Sunday.

If Williams decides to part ways with Sargeant before the end of the season Schumacher could be an option.

"He would be available immediately and wants to show that he belongs here. It would be a great opportunity for Mick," Sky pundit Timo Glock said.

Schumacher drove in F1 for two years at the Haas team before losing his place to Nico Hülkenberg after the 2022 season.

He has since been a reserve and test driver for Mercedes. This season, the son of record world champion champion Michael Schumacher is also involved in Alpine’s World Endurance Championship squad.

Mercedes and Williams are close partners, as the British team sources engines from the German car manufacturer.

Vowles previously held the position of chief strategist under Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.