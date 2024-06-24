Mick Schumacher to drive in test of F1 team Alpine next week

German F1 driver Mick Schumacher of Team Haas arrives ahead of the 3rd practice session of the 2022 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi Formula One race. Hasan Bratic/dpa

Mick Schumacher reportedly has a chance to present himself in a Formula One car again next week in a test of the Alpine team.

German portal motorsport-magazin.com were the first to report that Schumacher is to drive in a 2022 Alpine car at the French track of Le Castellet on July 3, sharing the car with the team's F1 reserve driver Jack Doohan.

Schumacher is driving for Alpine in the endurance world championship and is an F1 test and reserve driver at Mercedes.

The son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher raced in F1 2021 and 2022 for the Haas team but was then dropped.

Alpine have an F1 vacancy next year because Esteban Ocon will not be retained. Their other driver is Pierry Gasly.

Another candidate is Carlos Sainz, who has to leave Ferrari after the season for the arriving Lewis Hamilton. Sainz drove for Alpine in 2017 and 2018 under their former name Renault.

The Spaniard has also been linked with Williams, and with Sauber who will become an Audi works team from 2026.