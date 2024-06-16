Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Tatsuro Taira after UFC on ESPN 58 win?

Tatsuro Taira showed flashes of brilliance in his first octagon headliner Saturday at UFC on ESPN 58, even if it didn’t end in the most satisfying way.

Taira (16-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) got a second-round TKO over Alex Perez (24-9 MMA, 6-5 UFC) in the flyweight main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, but the finish came after a sequence in which Perez hurt his knee while trying to fend off an unusual takedown attempt.

Nevertheless, Taira’s status as one of the top prospects at 125 pounds and in the UFC overall continues to rise, and he is in position for something significant going forward.

What comes next for the undefeated Japanese sensation? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on Taira’s future after UFC on ESPN 58.

