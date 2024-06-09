Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Nassourdine Imavov after UFC on ESPN 57 win?

(ALSO SEE: Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Jared Cannonier after UFC on ESPN 57 loss?)

Nassourdine Imavov continues to take strides toward middleweight title contention after beating Jared Cannonier in Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 57 main event.

Although the result from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ken., had some controversy attached due to a questionable stoppage from referee Jason Herzog, it was ultimately still Imavov’s (14-4 MMA, 6-2 UFC) night as he got the fourth-round TKO over a former title challenger in Cannonier (17-7 MMA, 10-7 UFC).

With just one loss in his past seven fights, Imavov looks poised to take the next step in the 185-pound hierarchy.

What’s next for Imavov? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on his future after UFC on ESPN 57.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 57.

Rayanne Amanda, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Puja Tomar, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Rayanne Amanda vs. Puja Tomar, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Puja Tomar def. Rayanne Amanda, UFC on ESPN 57 1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Puja Tomar def. Rayanne Amanda, UFC on ESPN 57 2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Puja Tomar def. Rayanne Amanda, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Taylor Lapilus, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Cody Stamann, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Taylor Lapilus def. Cody Stamann, UFC on ESPN 57 1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Taylor Lapilus def. Cody Stamann, UFC on ESPN 57 2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Taylor Lapilus def. Cody Stamann, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Denise Gomes, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Eduarda Moura, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Denise Gomes def. Eduarda Moura, UFC on ESPN 57 2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Denise Gomes def. Eduarda Moura, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Denise Gomes def. Eduarda Moura, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Daniel Marcos UFC, on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

John Castaneda, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

John Castaneda vs. Daniel Marcos, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Daniel Marcos def. John Castaneda, UFC on ESPN 57 1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Daniel Marcos def. John Castaneda, UFC on ESPN 57 2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Daniel Marcos def. John Castaneda, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Montana De La Rosa, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Andrea Lee, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Montana De La Rosa def. Andrea Lee, UFC on ESPN 57 2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Montana De La Rosa def. Andrea Lee, UFC on ESPN 57 1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Montana De La Rosa def. Andrea Lee, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jesse Butler, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Brad Katona, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Brad Katona def. Jesse Butler, UFC on ESPN 57 2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Brad Katona def. Jesse Butler, UFC on ESPN 57 1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Brad Katona def. Jesse Butler, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Carlos Prates, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Charlie Radtke, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Charlie Radtke vs. Carlos Prates, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Carlos Prates def. Charlie Radtke, UFC on ESPN 57 2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Carlos Prates def. Charlie Radtke, UFC on ESPN 57 1

Carlos Prates def. Charlie Radtke, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Carlos Prates def. Charlie Radtke, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Ludovit Klein UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Thiago Moises, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Thiago Moises vs. Ludovit Klein, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Ludovit Klein def. Thiago Moises, UFC on ESPN 57 1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Ludovit Klein def. Thiago Moises, UFC on ESPN 57 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Ludovit Klein def. Thiago Moises, UFC on ESPN 57 2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Ludovit Klein def. Thiago Moises, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Puna Soriano, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Miguel Baeza, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Miguel Baeza vs. Puna Soriano, UFC on ESPN 57

Miguel Baeza vs. Puna Soriano, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Puna Soriano def. Miguel Baeza, UFC on ESPN 57 1

Puna Soriano def. Miguel Baeza, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Puna Soriano def. Miguel Baeza, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Zach Reese, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Julian Marquez, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese, UFC on ESPN 57

Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

zach-reese-ufc-on-espn-57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Zach Reese def. Julian Marquez, UFC on ESPN 57 1

Zach Reese def. Julian Marquez, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Zach Reese def. Julian Marquez, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Dustin Stoltzfus, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Brunno Ferreira, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, UFC on ESPN 57

Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Brunno Ferreira def. Dustin Stoltzfus, UFC on ESPN 57 1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Brunno Ferreira def. Dustin Stoltzfus, UFC on ESPN 57 2

Brunno Ferreira def. Dustin Stoltzfus, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Brunno Ferreira def. Dustin Stoltzfus, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Raul Rosas Jr., UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios, UFC on ESPN 57

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Ricky Turcios, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Raul Rosas Jr. def. Ricky Turcios, UFC on ESPN 57 1

Raul Rosas Jr. def. Ricky Turcios, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Raul Rosas Jr. def. Ricky Turcios, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Dustin Jacoby, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Dominick Reyes, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby, UFC on ESPN 57

Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Dominick Reyes def. Dustin Jacoby, UFC on ESPN 57 1

Dominick Reyes def. Dustin Jacoby, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Dominick Reyes def. Dustin Jacoby, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jared Cannonier, UFC on ESPN 57

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov, UFC on ESPN 57 video

Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Nassourdine Imavov def. Jared Cannonier, UFC on ESPN 57 1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Nassourdine Imavov def. Jared Cannonier, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie