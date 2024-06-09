Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Nassourdine Imavov after UFC on ESPN 57 win?
(ALSO SEE: Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Jared Cannonier after UFC on ESPN 57 loss?)
Nassourdine Imavov continues to take strides toward middleweight title contention after beating Jared Cannonier in Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 57 main event.
Although the result from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ken., had some controversy attached due to a questionable stoppage from referee Jason Herzog, it was ultimately still Imavov’s (14-4 MMA, 6-2 UFC) night as he got the fourth-round TKO over a former title challenger in Cannonier (17-7 MMA, 10-7 UFC).
With just one loss in his past seven fights, Imavov looks poised to take the next step in the 185-pound hierarchy.
What’s next for Imavov? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on his future after UFC on ESPN 57.
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 57.
