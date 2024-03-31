Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Manon Fiorot after UFC on ESPN 54 win?

Manon Fiorot strengthened her case for a women’s flyweight title shot Saturday when she emerged victorious from the clash of contenders with Erin Blanchfield at UFC on ESPN 54.

Fiorot (12-1 MMA, 7-0 UFC) kept her undefeated octagon streak intact with her most high-profile win to date against Blanchfield (12-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC), scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory in their headlining clash at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.

Under most circumstances, Fiorot would be undeniable to move straight into a title shot. However, with champion Alexa Grasso currently coaching Season 32 of “The Ultimate Fighter” reality show opposite Valentina Shevchenko ahead of an expected trilogy bout in September, it complicates Fiorot’s path.

Should she sit tight and wait for the shot? Or keep active against another contender? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on Fiorot’s future after UFC on ESPN 54.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 54.

Manon Fiorot - ufc on espn 54 media day

Erin-Blanchfield---ufc-on-espn-54-media-day

Manon Fiorot UFC on ESPN 54 official weigh-ins

Erin Blanchfield UFC on ESPN 54 official weigh-ins

Erin Blanchfield

Manon Fiorot ufc on espn 54 ceremonials

Erin Blanchfield UFC on ESPN 54 ceremonials

Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot UFC on ESPN 54 ceremonial faceoff

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) walks to the Octagon…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) walks to the Octagon to fight Manon Fiorot (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Manon Fiorot def. Erin Blanchfield, UFC on ESPN 54 Scorecard

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie