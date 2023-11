Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Jailton Almeida after UFC Fight Night 231 win?

(ALSO SEE: Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Derrick Lewis after UFC Fight Night 231 loss?)

Jailton Almeida remained undefeated in the octagon at UFC Fight Night 231 when he dominated perennial contender Derrick Lewis in the main event.

Almeida (20-2 MMA, 6-0 UFC) failed to finish an opponent for the first time in his career, but he still overwhelmed Lewis (27-12 MMA, 18-10 UFC) with his grappling over the course of five rounds to win a unanimous decision at Ginasio Do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo.

Although the performance didn’t come with the most positive reviews, Almeida still appears poised for heavyweight title contention and another big name next.

The Brazilian called out Ciryl Gane after the win, but is that the fight to make? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on Almeida’s future after UFC Fight Night 231.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 231.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie