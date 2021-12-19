Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Derrick Lewis after UFC Fight Night 199 win?

(ALSO SEE: Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Chris Daukaus after UFC Fight Night 199 loss?)

Derrick Lewis’ latest victory was a big one for his resume.

Lewis (26-8 MMA, 17-6 UFC) thrived in Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 199 headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with a first-round finish of Chris Daukaus (12-4 MMA, 4-1 UFC) to set the promotion’s all-time knockout record and enhance his overall resume in the UFC record books.

“The Black Beast” is always a notable player in the heavyweight division, as evident by his two championship fights. Can he secure another going forward? It’s entirely possible, but it will take some more work.

