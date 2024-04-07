Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Brendan Allen after UFC Fight Night 240 win?

Brendan Allen remained perfect in main events on Saturday when he avenged his loss to Chris Curtis at UFC Fight Night 240.

Allen (24-5 MMA, 12-2 UFC) went tooth-and-nail with Curtis (31-11 MMA, 5-3 UFC) to take a split decision in the middleweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It was a rematch of a December 2021 fight, which Curtis won with an upset TKO.

With a seven-fight winning streak under his belt, Allen thinks he’s worthy of a title shot against 185-pound champion Dricus Du Plessis. Should he get it, though?

