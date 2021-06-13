Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Brandon Moreno, Deiveson Figueiredo after UFC 263?
There was no controversy in the second encounter between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo in their UFC 263 flyweight title rematch.
After fighting to a draw in their initial meeting in December, Moreno (19-5-2 MMA, 7-2-2 UFC) cleanly submitted Figueiredo (20-2-1 MMA, 9-2-1 UFC) in the third round of the rematch on Saturday’s card at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., becoming the fourth man to hold the 125-pound title.
Moreno’s win represents a pivotal moment in the sport, because he’s the first Mexico-born fighter in history to win a UFC title. He represents a pillar of hope, too, with his story of going from being cut from the UFC to carrying a belt just a few years later.
Can Moreno become a long-term champion, though? And how far away is Figueiredo from getting in position to set up a third fight after going winless in the first two?
Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on Moreno and Figueiredo’s futures after UFC 263.
