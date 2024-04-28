Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Alex Perez after UFC on ESPN 55 upset win?

Alex Perez returned fire when his back was against the wall at UFC on ESPN 55 to snap a three-fight losing skid.

After years of losses, injuries and fight withdrawals, Perez (24-8 MMA, 6-4 UFC) sent a message to the flyweight division with a second-round knockout of Nicolau (19-4-1 MMA, 7-3 UFC) on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Although Perez has more work to do before getting back to a second title shot, his triumph puts him back into relevance in the weight class.

What should be next for Perez? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on his future after UFC on ESPN 55.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie