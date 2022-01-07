Mick Cronin after No. 5 UCLA's win over Long Beach State: 'We were desperate to get on the court'
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reflects on the No. 5 Bruins' 96-78 win over Long Beach State, which was his team's first game since Dec. 11.
Pac-12 Networks' Ted Robinson and Mike Montgomery take you through No. 5 UCLA men's basketball's 96-78 win over Long Beach State on Thursday, January 6th in Los Angeles. It was the Bruins' first game in nearly a month after having to deal with COVID-related delays. Jules Bernard led UCLA with 22 points and five assists. Johnny Juzang scored 18 points and Tyger Campbell earned a double-double (11 points, 10 assists).
