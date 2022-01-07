Mick Cronin after No. 5 UCLA's win over Long Beach State: 'We were desperate to get on the court'

CBSTV Videos

See which rookies are making the grade for the 2021-2022 season! The Inside the NFL team dishes out report cards for Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Michah Parsons, Ja'Marr Chase, and Mac Jones. Plus, Phil Simms, Brandon Marshall, and Julian Edelman grade their own rookie years as host Amanda Guerra finds some classic "yearbook" photos. Watch all new episodes of Inside the NFL Tuesdays at 6:30PM PT / 9:30PM ET throughout the NFL season streaming on Paramount+.