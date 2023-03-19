Mick Cronin explains why UCLA consistently wins close games
After a 68-63 win over Northwestern in the Round of 32, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin explain how the Bruins always seem to prevail in close, low-scoring games.
OU and Portland were well aware of the historical context of Pauley Pavilion on Friday, one day before their NCAA Tournament opener Saturday night.
The first half between the Longhorns and the Nittany Lions was brutal. There were 20 total points scored in the first 10 minutes of the game, where Texas had an 11-9 lead. It continued to be an absolutely brutal game to watch really for the entire first half, as Texas took a 31-23 lead into the locker room.
New WKU basketball coach Steve Lutz, who led Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances as its coach, replaces Rick Stansbury.
FGCU exploded for 30 points in the third quarter to pull off the upset over Washington State.
Grizzlies legend Zach Randolph will be inducted to the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame as part of their 2023 class.
What a game for Team USA, which advanced to the final four of the World Baseball Classic.
George Kittle said his public goodbyes Friday with a touching Instagram post to his former 49ers teammates.
Check out what the Bears reportedly asked of the Raiders for the No. 1 pick in the draft.
Uninvolved teams don't see Aaron Rodgers fit for a first-round pick in trade compensation, according to reports from Albert Breer.
Klay Thompson reminded Dillon Brooks of how many championships the Warriors have won.
Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev won't be distracted by streaks, stats or even the lure of World No. 1 when they clash for the Indian Wells ATP Masters 1000 crown on Sunday.For both, a first Indian Wells title is the goal that concerns them.
Steph Curry nearly made the wildest trick shot of his life.
Our top-10 free agents include a pair of players who are available to anyone who wants to pursue them. For one, quarterback Lamar Jackson, a pair of first-round draft picks would be the compensation if he’s signed to an offer sheet that the Ravens don’t match. For the other, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, he’s free and [more]
The asking price to acquire Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy via trade is high. Should the Patriots pay it?
Casey O'Neill entered UFC 286 at 9-0, but was handed her first loss by Jennifer Maia.
The Houston Astros are holding their breath following Altuve's potential injury Saturday.
Former world number ones Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will battle for a first Indian Wells ATP Masters 1000 title after straight sets semi-final victories on Saturday.Tiafoe had reached his first Masters 1000 semi-final without dropping a set, but Medvedev kept him at bay in the opening set, winning 24 of his 27 service points.
It’s been obvious ever since the ink dried on Deshaun Watson‘s five-year, fully-guaranteed contract that Lamar Jackson wants one. But for a single stray report from several weeks back that Lamar never asked for such a deal, everything said and done privately and publicly has pointed to Lamar wanting the same structure from the Ravens [more]
Despite his all-black outfit, Jimmy Garoppolo took some time at the beginning of his introductory Raiders press conference to address his 5 1/2 seasons in Red and Gold with the 49ers.
Steph Curry finished with just 16 points as the Warriors lost to the Grizzlies on Saturday night and fell back to the .500 mark.