Michighan’s Donovan Edwards featured in cover of EA Sports College Football 25

The wait for a college football video game is nearly over with the release of EA Sports College Football 25, set for July 19. A trailer and a few details have already been released, which has increased excitement for the game to hit the shelves. That includes the cover, which will feature a Big Ten star in Michigan’s Donavan Edwards.

For the Wolverines running back, the honor comes as he enters his fourth season in the Michigan backfield. He is expected to see an increase in playing time after Blake Corum was drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. He had been one of Michigan’s primary weapons on offense for the last four years.

While Edwards had to split time with Corum, he made the most of his opportunities. In 294 rushing attempts in his career, Edwards has recorded 1.662 rushing yards and found the end zone seven times. His best season came in 2022, when he averaged a career-high 90.1 yards a game.

As Edwards looks to make his mark and help replace Corum’s production, he will be counted on more than ever. However, it is a challenge he has been preparing for.

Although Edwards is the only Big Ten player on the cover, he will be joined by some of the best players in the country. The cover includes Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado quarterback Sheduer Sanders.

