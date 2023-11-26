Michigan's Zak Zinter shares surgery update from hospital with Jim Harbaugh

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter had successful surgery on Saturday to repair breaks in his tibia and fibula, suffered in the second half against Ohio State earlier that day.

Zinter posted to X, formerly Twitter, late on Saturday evening from the hospital to share that his surgery was successful.

"Surgery went great, Love TEAM 144!! Thanks for having my back boys and finishing strong! I’ll be back better than ever. See you in Indy!" Zinter posted with a photo that included his parents and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

STAY UP-TO-DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter for exclusive content

Included in the post were photos of him at the hospital with significant bandaging on his left leg.

Surgery went great, Love TEAM 144!! Thanks for having my back boys and finishing strong! I’ll be back better than ever. See you in Indy! pic.twitter.com/AveMNWcAvJ — Zak Zinter (@zak_zinter) November 26, 2023

Earlier in the day, Zinter's mother, Tiffany Zinter, posted to Facebook and Instagram, confirming Zinter broke his tibia and fibia during Michigan's 30-24 win over Ohio State. In the post, she shared that Michigan players had FaceTimed Zinter from the locker room while he was in the ER.

"This is a TEAM and a brotherhood! They FaceTimed him from the locker room while he was in the ER, true brothers!!!" Zinter's mother wrote in the post.

Zinter was carted off in the second half. The entire Michigan team came to the sidelines to see him off. Zinter exited the game to "Let's Go Zak" chants from the crowd. Blake Corum scored a 22-yard touchdown on the next play and put up a "6" and "5" with his hands after scoring in honor of Zinter, who wears number 65.

"Just got off the phone with his mom, I think we got some positive news," interim coach Sherrone Moore said postgame. "So he'll heal and he'll be ready to go down the road some day."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Zak Zinter shares surgery update with Jim Harbaugh from hospital