Michigan's Sherrone Moore has as many regular-season top-10 wins as Penn State's James Franklin

Sherrone Moore has been a head coach for just two games in his young and promising career, both of which came as an interim.

In that time, though, he has already matched one of college football’s highest-paid coaches in an important statistical category.

With coach Jim Harbaugh suspended by the Big Ten amid an ongoing investigation into alleged in-person scouting, No. 3 Michigan (No. 2 US LBM Coaches Poll) kept its national championship aspirations alive with a 24-15 victory Saturday at No. 10 Penn State (No. 9 US LBM Coaches).

Sherrone Moore vs. James Franklin: Who has more Top 10 wins?

With Moore serving as the interim coach in Harbaugh’s absence, the Wolverines’ offensive coordinator not only picked up his second career win as many tries, but he matched the coach he defeated, Penn State’s James Franklin, for regular-season victories against top-10 opponents.

Moore matched the feat in 161 fewer games than Franklin, who has coached 124 games at Penn State and was previously the coach at Vanderbilt, where he coached 39 games while guiding the Commodores to their best run of sustained success in decades.

Now in his 10th season at Penn State, Franklin has just one win against a team ranked in the top 10 of the US LBM Coaches Poll at the time of the matchup – a 24-21 victory against No. 2 Ohio State on Oct. 22, 2016.

In regular-season games, Franklin is 1-16 against top-10 teams over his decade with the Nittany Lions. Many of those setbacks have come against Michigan and Ohio State, which he has a combined 4-16 record against.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michigan's Sherrone Moore has as many top-10 wins as James Franklin