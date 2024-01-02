Michigan's Sherrone Moore celebrates with QB J.J. McCarthy after winning Rose Bowl 27-20
After an epic overtime win, Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore celebrates with quarterback J.J. McCarthy after the win.
After an epic overtime win, Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore celebrates with quarterback J.J. McCarthy after the win.
Michigan is playing for a national title.
Michigan will be playing for a national title.
From fumbles to rumbles, here are the five plays that defined this year's Michigan-Alabama Rose Bowl.
A penalty, if called, would have given Alabama a first down.
No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas face off in a powerhouse clash at the Sugar Bowl.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
Nix broke Mac Jones' record as he threw five touchdowns and had just six incompletions.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
Jaren Hall is out.
A lot went wrong for Miami on Sunday, and the road to the Super Bowl will likely run through Baltimore again.
The Packers have to beat the Bears next week to make it into the playoffs.
The Vikings and Packers are both still in the NFC wild-card hunt.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon puts a bow on Sunday's Week 17 action, highlighting the signal and ignoring the noise.
Lamar Jackson had more touchdown passes than incompletions, and Baltimore put together its second straight dominant win against one of the NFL's best teams.
Chicago won twice Sunday, beating the Falcons and also clinching the No. 1 pick with Carolina's loss.
The Chiefs scored a single touchdown on Sunday, but it was enough to beat the Bengals, alongside an onslaught of Harrison Butker field goals.
The Steelers have managed to turn their season around.
Jarrett Stidham got his first start after Russell Wilson was benched.
Levis appeared to sustain the injury on a second-quarter sack.
The Bucs could've clinched the NFC South with a win. The Saints had other ideas and remain in the playoff hunt.