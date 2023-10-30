Michigan's Jim Harbaugh disputes reported rescinded contract: 'I wouldn't say that's accurate'

After reports emerged over the weekend about Michigan rescinding a contract extension offer to Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverine coach issued a tacit denial on Monday.

Harbaugh told reporters he "wouldn't say that's accurate" when he was asked if a contract offer was withdrawn. He added it is against policy to talk about ongoing contract negotiations. The Michigan coach was seemingly in line for a lofty extension before allegations of an intricate and years-long sign-stealing scandal emerged, with Michigan having gone 33-3 (22-1 Big Ten) in the past two-plus seasons with a pair of College Football Playoff appearances.

Harbaugh issued an emphatic denial of the allegations leveled against the program shortly after they emerged, saying in part:

"I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed staff members or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment. I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action."

Harbaugh referred back to that statement on Monday, saying he and the Wolverines are focused on the season at hand rather than the investigation.

“We’re in an onward mode,” he said. “It’s a one track mind that I’m modeling and I see it throughout the program.

“I was forthright in the statement right away,” he responded when asked if coaches should have knowledge of what's happening within their programs.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported that Harbaugh's contract extension, which the Wolverines were aggressively pursuing the week of Oct. 8, is being placed in a holding pattern pending NCAA investigation. ESPN's Tom VanHaaren reported Harbaugh was advised against signing.

There is no indication of when a punishment will be handed down, or what even the punishment might be for the Wolverines. The Big Ten could exercise its authority before the NCAA, but any repercussions are pending investigation by the appropriate parties.

